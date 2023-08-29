Crieff hospital’s wall of memories brings the outside in and patients’ pasts into focus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crieff hospital’s wall of memories brings the outside in and patients’ pasts into focus

A new mural in Crieff Hospital, featuring well-loved local landmarks, has become a real talking point for patients.

By Morag Lindsay
Patients, staff and visitors beside the new mural at Crieff Community Hospital.
Annette McBride and Chris Kelly of Tayside Healthcare Arts Trust join senior charge nurse Craig Paterson, patients, staff and visitors to admire the new mural at Crieff Community Hospital. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A new mural in Crieff Community Hospital has brought the outside in – and unlocked a world of buried memories.

The artwork covers a wall in the day room of ward two, which is primarily for older people and patients with cognitive difficulties.

The formerly magnolia surface is now decorated with colourful scenes from nature and life just beyond the hospital walls.

The brief was “to bring Crieff inside”. And it’s been an instant hit with patients, sparking recollections and conversations about times gone by.

The finished mural features well-loved Crieff landmarks, such as the Knock, Crieff Hydro and the Murray fountain in James Square.

Close up of Crieff Hospital mural showing town square and other landmarks.
Crieff landmarks now adorn the hospital wall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The River Earn runs along the front, complete with wildflowers, ducks, kingfishers and butterflies dancing alongside.

A dove carrying a strawberry in its beak is a nod to the decorations on the face of the ward’s grandfather clock, which told the time for generations in the old Crieff Cottage Hospital.

And one of the biggest talking points is the old Crieff Station in the centre.

Hospital patients share warm memories of Crieff

The station closed to passengers in 1964. But its impact lives on in the memories of older townsfolk, including the patients here.

Close-up of Crieff Hospital mural showing family in modern dress on Crieff station platform, along with a man in old fashioned clothes.
Old and new on the station platform on the Crieff Hospital mural. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Crieff-born Stephen Wishart remembers it well.

“I was born in 1963 but I remember my granddad lifting me up onto the bridge over the railway,” he said.

“I remember the big machines ripping up the track too.”

The High Street landmarks on the hospital mural remind him of Crolla’s Cafe and the old Crieff cinema, where his uncle was a projectionist.

And the River Earn brings back memories of childhood games and mischief with his pals.

Mural depicting a mix of Crieff landmarks and local nature
The wall features a mix of Crieff landmarks and local nature. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Fellow patient Mary Copland agrees it’s a great talking point.

“I think it’s wonderful, just beautiful,” she said. “There’s so much work gone into it.

“The railway reminds me of my father. He was a blacksmith and he helped build the railway in Perth.”

Crieff Hospital

Senior charge nurse Craig Paterson was involved with the project from the start.

He knew the big blank wall in the day room could be put to better use.

And so he asked the Tayside Healthcare Arts Trust if it could get involved about 14 months ago.

Close up of mural showing two women in 1950s clothing on station platform.
The mural is sparking memories for Crieff Hospital patients.Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Highland cows on Crieff Hospital mural.
The Highland cows are a nod to Crieff’s history as a cattle droving crossroads. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The artist, Freya Cumming, came into Crieff Hospital and worked with patients, staff and visitors on ideas to make that happen.

She spent lots of time with patients, finding out what Crieff meant to them and incorporating their ideas into the mural.

Craig said it had been a joy from start to finish.

“The idea was to bring Crieff inside the ward, and that’s what it’s done,” he said.

“We hoped it would encourage patients to reminisce about Crieff of old, and it’s like it’s a switch was flipped on day one.

“There’s a real buzz in here now and it’s fantastic to hear the conversations happening around it.”

