Dundee ace Owen Beck earns Wales U21 call as on-loan Liverpool kid impresses at Dens

Dundee loan star Owen Beck has been selected in the latest Wales under-21 squad.

Beck, 20, has proved a solid capture since arriving on loan for Liverpool, making six appearances for the Dens Park outfit.

And he is on course to add to his 10 caps for Matty Jones’ side in the upcoming international window.

Wales face Liechtenstein in a friendly on September 8 before a 2025 Uefa European Under-21 qualifier against Lithuania four days later.

Jones’ side began their qualifying campaign with a 2-2 draw against Denmark in June, with Rubin Colwill scoring a brace against the top seeds in Group I.