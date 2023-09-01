Airborne cocaine driver left ‘path of destruction’ in Fife street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Airborne cocaine driver left ‘path of destruction’ in Fife street

Jason Ward's driving could have caused 'catastrophic harm', a sheriff said.

By Jamie McKenzie
Jason Ward drove while unfit.

A teenage driver left a “path of destruction” in a Fife street when his car became airborne, travelled through a garden and hit roadwork barriers and another vehicle.

Jason Ward, 19, was found to be under the influence of drink or drugs during the dangerous driving episode in Bouprie Rise, Dalgety Bay, on April 30 last year.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard Ward had already been stopped by police weeks earlier on Halbeath Road and found to be more than 12 times the legal limit for benzoylecgonine – a substance made when the body breaks down cocaine.

He appeared in the dock for sentencing having previously admitted the crimes.

‘Airborne’ car

Procurator fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf told the court Ward was driving in Dalgety Bay at around 5.10am when he lost control and left the road.

Ms Yousaf said: “It was driven at speed over a pavement and at one point was airborne.”

She said the car then travelled through a garden and came out the side of it, before colliding with road work barriers and going across another pavement, hitting a parked car.

Bouprie Rise, Dalgety Bay
Ward left a ‘path of destruction’ on Bouprie Rise, Dalgety Bay. Image: Google.

The fiscal depute continued: “People in the area went out to see what had caused the very loud noise they heard and saw the vehicle and the path of destruction left behind.

“They went to speak to the driver and saw him try to slide over onto the passenger seat. They helped him out the car.

“Police attended and the accused is seen to be in possession of a small amount of cocaine.”

Ward pled guilty to driving dangerously by failing to keep it under control and travelling in the face of obvious potential dangers at grossly excessive speeds.

Ward, of Inchview Gardens, Dalgety Bay, also admitted driving the car on Bouprie Rise when unfit to do so through drink or drugs.

He pled guilty to another charge of being in possession of 2.88g of cocaine.

Could have caused ‘catastrophic harm’

The fiscal depute said, at around 8.40am on April 1 2022, police stopped Ward’s vehicle due to concerns about a tyre.

He was said to be agitated and returned a positive drug swipe for cocaine.

While in police custody, Ward provided a reading of 644 mics of benzoylecgonine per litre of blood. The legal limit is 50 mics.

In court, he admitted drug-driving.

Defence lawyer Aime Allan said first offender Ward took his convictions as a “significant wakeup call” and had addressed his drug mis-use so it is “no longer an issue for him”.

Sheriff Francis Gill told Ward: “You pled guilty to very serious driving offences.

“Your driving… had potential to cause catastrophic harm to you and others.

“It’s only by good fortune there were not more serious consequences”.

The sheriff banned Ward from driving for 32 months.

He also ordered him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and placed him on a two-month curfew, as part of a community payback order.

