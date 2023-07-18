Dundee’s Liverpool loanee Owen Beck opens up on targets for the season and getting tips from former Dundee United star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee’s Liverpool loanee Owen Beck opens up on targets for the season and getting tips from former Dundee United star

The attacking full-back is set to make his competitive debut for the Dark Blues tonight at Bonnyrigg Rose.

By George Cran
Owen Beck takes on his man. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Owen Beck takes on Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

New Dundee signing Owen Beck is determined to showcase his attacking strengths as he kicks off his loan spell tonight at Bonnyrigg Rose.

The Liverpool full-back has already given fans a glimpse of his ability in pre-season, scoring in a 5-1 win at Bray Wanderers earlier this month.

Now, though, the competitive action begins as the Dark Blues get their Viaplay Cup campaign under way.

And Beck is keen to get going.

“I’m ready to kick on,” he told Courier Sport.

Owen Beck scores for Dundee.
New signing Owen Beck finds the net on an impressive first showing. Image: David Young.

“I’ve really enjoyed the games so far, I got a goal in the first one and I want to push on with that, getting goals and assists and clean sheets as well.

“Defending is just as important but I feel like I am an attacking full-back and I want to showcase my strengths.”

‘Platform’

New Dundas Park may be a far cry from Anfield but the young full-back is determined to squeeze everything he can out of his time at Dundee.

Beck has had a taste of playing at Liverpool’s historic home and is looking forward to testing himself at the big venues across Scotland.

However, he also knows focus has to be just as keen for trips to League Two opposition such as Bonnyrigg Rose.

“I just want to gain as much experience as I can and also become a better person,” he said when asked what he wanted to get out of the loan move.

Owen Beck in action at Anfield. Image: PA

“I think I have a good platform to do that here because when I spoke to the gaffer at first he said the exact same.

“The main thing is getting experience and playing in big games.

“You’ve got Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen and a lot of big games. Playing in those stadiums and at home will be a good experience for me.

“But, every game is just as important, we need to go in with the same attitude.

“Our last couple of friendlies just show there are no easy games.”

Dylan Levitt

Beck made sure he didn’t arrive in Scotland without some knowledge of the top-flight up here.

Dylan Levitt spent two seasons at Dundee United. Image: SNS.

And he tapped into the experience of Dylan Levitt to do just that.

Fellow-Welshman Levitt recently left Dundee’s big rivals United to join Hibs and the pair could come up against each other on September 30 at Easter Road.

“I know Dylan Levitt, he’s a good mate of mine,” Beck added.

“I spoke to him when I was coming up and he spoke highly of the league.

“It’s a great experience for me.”

