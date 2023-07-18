Dundee’s Liverpool loanee Owen Beck opens up on targets for the season and getting tips from former Dundee United star

New Dundee signing Owen Beck is determined to showcase his attacking strengths as he kicks off his loan spell tonight at Bonnyrigg Rose.

The Liverpool full-back has already given fans a glimpse of his ability in pre-season, scoring in a 5-1 win at Bray Wanderers earlier this month.

Now, though, the competitive action begins as the Dark Blues get their Viaplay Cup campaign under way.

And Beck is keen to get going.

“I’m ready to kick on,” he told Courier Sport.

“I’ve really enjoyed the games so far, I got a goal in the first one and I want to push on with that, getting goals and assists and clean sheets as well.

“Defending is just as important but I feel like I am an attacking full-back and I want to showcase my strengths.”

‘Platform’

New Dundas Park may be a far cry from Anfield but the young full-back is determined to squeeze everything he can out of his time at Dundee.

Beck has had a taste of playing at Liverpool’s historic home and is looking forward to testing himself at the big venues across Scotland.

However, he also knows focus has to be just as keen for trips to League Two opposition such as Bonnyrigg Rose.

“I just want to gain as much experience as I can and also become a better person,” he said when asked what he wanted to get out of the loan move.

“I think I have a good platform to do that here because when I spoke to the gaffer at first he said the exact same.

“The main thing is getting experience and playing in big games.

“You’ve got Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen and a lot of big games. Playing in those stadiums and at home will be a good experience for me.

“But, every game is just as important, we need to go in with the same attitude.

“Our last couple of friendlies just show there are no easy games.”

Dylan Levitt

Beck made sure he didn’t arrive in Scotland without some knowledge of the top-flight up here.

And he tapped into the experience of Dylan Levitt to do just that.

Fellow-Welshman Levitt recently left Dundee’s big rivals United to join Hibs and the pair could come up against each other on September 30 at Easter Road.

“I know Dylan Levitt, he’s a good mate of mine,” Beck added.

“I spoke to him when I was coming up and he spoke highly of the league.

“It’s a great experience for me.”