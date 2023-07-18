New St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov has Bulgaria call-up target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

New St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov has Bulgaria call-up target

The 26-year-old will battle it out with Ross Sinclair to get in Steven MacLean's team first.

By Eric Nicolson
New St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.
New St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov. Image: SNS.

New St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov has his sights set on the Bulgarian national team.

And the former under-19 international, signed by Saints from Cambridge United on a two-year deal, believes Perth is the perfect platform to further his cause.

“I wanted to come here for the challenge and for exposure of the league,” said Mitov.

“I’d made my mind up about leaving Cambridge early because I want to test myself somewhere different. It was time to move on.

“I want to become involved with the national team – that’s a big dream I have.

“I feel like I am really close to it now and hope that if I can come here, play well then the manager will see me.

“When I found out about St Johnstone wanting me, it felt the right challenge I was looking for.”

Premiership profile

The 26-year-old added: “Up in Scotland it is a tough league with a lot of big games – going to Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs.

“You look at this league and there is a profile here – Brendan Rodgers is a manager here, Steven Gerrard was, and you have goalkeepers like Joe Hart, Jack Butland and Craig Gordon in the league.

“So that’s top managers and top players in.

“You see players having good seasons in Scotland and getting moves to big clubs.

“I looked at that and thought this was a great platform for me to show what I can do.

“But it’s not all about me. It’s about being part of a successful team too.

“You have to make sure you do well for the club and if we are all being successful then it helps you as an individual too.”

Steven MacLean’s Saints sales pitch was a short one – and pushed the right buttons for Mitov.

“The manager didn’t have to say much to me to persuade me to come, to be honest,” he said.

“What I liked about him is he wants honest, hard-working guys who will give everything for the badge and not leave anything on the pitch.

“That’s what you want to be part of. You want to be in a dressing-room where everyone will work for each other and be there for each other.

“We literally spoke for 10 minutes. I listened to him say what he sees the future of the team being and where he wants to take things.

“It excited me because his vision is to build. It will take some time, it will happen slowly, but he has good ideas about the foundations he wants to build.

“Nikolay Todorov is my best mate – I spoke to him before I signed as well.”

Physical demands not a problem

There will be no period of acclimatisation to the demands of the Scottish Premiership needed for Mitov.

“I’ve been in England for 10 seasons and came through an academy there,” he said.

“I remember in my first first-team experience, I got whacked within a few minutes and that introduced me to British football straight away.

“I know what it’s like now. It’s very physical down in England and I like that.

“I enjoy putting my body on the line and love making saves. Keeping the ball out of the net is all that matters as a goalkeeper.”

Dimitar Mitov makes a save from Newcastle United's Joelinton in the FA Cup.
Dimitar Mitov makes a save from Newcastle United’s Joelinton in the FA Cup. Image: Shutterstock.

Mitov knows he’s got a fight on his hands to earn starts for his new team, with Ross Sinclair impressing at the end of last season and the start of this.

“Goalkeepers always become best mates and I’m sure myself and Ross will get on really well on and off the pitch,” he said.

“Whoever plays, the other one will support him.

“You have to treat people the way you want to be treated.

“He’s a great guy and a really good goalkeeper.

“Healthy competition is really good because every successful team has good players in all the positions.”

Viaplay Cup aim

Saints’ immediate aim is turning around their fortunes in the Viaplay Cup after losing to League Two part-timers, Stenhousemuir last weekend.

“Everybody knows that Saturday wasn’t good enough,” said Mitov, who was on the bench at Ochilview.

“The boys certainly do.

“But I could see how much the lads were hurting and how much it means to them.

“This week will give us the opportunity to work on the things the manager wants to improve.

“We’ll stay positive. If we win our next three games we’ll top the group and that’s the aim now.”

