New St Johnstone keeper Dimitar Mitov says Perth move is ‘challenge I couldn’t turn down’

Former Bulgarian under-19 star has penned a two-year deal at St Johnstone after helping secure English side Cambridge United's survival in League One.

By Ewan Smith
Dimitar Mitov is looking forward to St Johnstone switch. Image: PA
Dimitar Mitov is looking forward to St Johnstone switch. Image: PA

New St Johnstone keeper Dimitar Mitov revealed he spurned the advances of other clubs to become the Perth club’s first summer signing.

Mitov has agreed a two-year deal with Saints after playing a huge part in English club Cambridge United’s League One survival last term.

The ex-Bulgaria under-19 international spent six years at Cambridge.

And he was part of their side that shocked English Premier League giants Newcastle United in the FA Cup in 2022.

Courier Sport revealed earlier this week that ex-Charlton Athletic star Mitov’s arrival was imminent.

He will challenge Ross Sinclair for the No 1 spot at St Johnstone and the 26-year-old can’t wait to get started.

“I’m delighted to get the deal over the line and I can’t wait to get started,” he told Saints TV.

Dimitar Mitov starring for Cambridge United at Newcastle United. Image: PA

“I had a few different opportunities to go to different clubs.

“But the option of coming here for a completely different challenge is one I couldn’t turn down.

“Conversations with the manager were brilliant. He explained his vision for what he wants and it made the decision even easier.

“I want to achieve as much as I can here but also help the team as much as possible. It’s a great club and I can’t wait to get going.”

