Home Entertainment

True crime podcasts: 11 gripping series to listen to this year

True crime podcasts have never been more popular and here is where to start

Artwork from true crime podcasts
By Brendan Duggan

Have you ever been stuck on the outside of a conversation because you have yet to listen to the true crime podcast everyone has already binged?

Don’t worry because we’re here to help you dive into this hugely popular trend.

True crime podcasts provide a listening experience like no other, throwing you right into a mystery packed with intriguing characters and unpredictable twists.

To help you decide where to start, The Courier has curated a list of the best true crime podcasts out there so you don’t have to waste anytime searching.

Best True Crime Podcasts

Hunting Mr X

A man's eyes shown through a hazy mist with the words Hunting Mr X.
Hunting Mr X is The Courier’s first true crime podcast

First up is an offering from us – a Scottish true crime podcast that fans of the Netflix show Narcos will absolutely love.

Across five episodes we take you inside Operation Klondyke – UK Customs and Excise’s plan to catch Blairgowrie man Julian Chisholm – aka Mr X – and stop £100million of cocaine from the Cali Cartel being smuggled through Scotland.

This is the inside story of Scotland’s biggest ever drug importation – and how the mastermind behind it managed to get away with it all.

Bear Brook

A cassette broken into four pieces with the words Bear Brooke, a true crime podcast on it.

Stephen King himself said that this show was one of the best true crime podcast he has ever listened to.

Host Jason Moon investigates high profile and unsolved crimes in the state of New Hampshire in the US.

In season one, Jason Moon looks into a decades-long mystery that led to a serial killer  that would change the way how murders are investigated across the world.

Season 2 follows the story of Jason Carroll, who is serving life in prison for a murder he says he didn’t commit.

Now more than 30 years after his arrest, Moon investigates the possible truth behind the case.

Call Bethel

The words Call Bethel in green on black background.

This one is at times a difficult listen but a hugely important one.

Call Bethel is a hard-hitting investigative podcast from The Telegraph.

The podcast series documents a year-long investigation into the church of the Jehovah’s Witnesses and how the organisation dealt with allegations of child abuse.

The series includes stories from former members of the church who allege they were targeted and abused.

If you are a fan of the Oscar-winning film Spotlight you will love this true crime podcast.

Untold: The Daniel Morgan Murder

The cover of the podcast 'Untold: The Daniel Morgan Murder' which an orange background

Untold: The Daniel Morgan Murder focuses on the unsolved murder of Daniel Morgan in 1987.

Daniel was found lying in the car park of a south London pub having been struck repeatedly in the head with an axe.

This true crime podcast is hosted by author Peter Jukes and Morgan’s brother, Alistair, as the two explore the police corruption that led to his murder.

Fans of Line Of Duty will enjoy this one.

Hoaxed

The cover of Hoaxed podcast with a house and tree in the background

Hoaxed, from the audio-first news website Tortoise, takes the listener down the rabbit hole of a conspiracy theory like no other.

It’s a shocking tale about a community that is savaged by a conspiracy theory accusing them of being satanic child abusers.

The hoax has a tragic impact on the community as well as two children who are caught in the middle of it.

The true crime podcast focuses on tracking down the people behind this conspiracy theory and uncover what was motivating their actions.

Bone Valley

The Bone Valley podcast cover - a large yellow sun with a man walking along the roadside

A true crime podcast that focuses on a case of miscarriage of justice.

Investigative journalist Gilbert King tells the story of the murder of Michelle Schofield.

Michelle was only 18-years-old when she was found with 26 stab wounds.

Her husband, Leo, was convicted of her murder three years later and jailed.

The podcast begins when Gilbert receives a tip off that Leo is innocent and has been wrongfully convicted.

Bone Valley is a thrilling story of a fight to clear an innocent man’s name.

The Missing Cryptoqueen

Missing Crypto Queen podcast cover with the words overlaying a women's head

The Missing Cryptoqueen is a truly modern true crime story.

Tech reporter and host Jamie Bartlett hears about the rise of a suspicious new crypto-currency called One Coin.

He tracks down the woman who created the scheme. A woman called Dr Ruja Ignatova.

What Bartlett finds out next shocks him and kicks off this unbelievable podcast.

Dr Ruja Ignatova has gone missing.

The Missing Cryptoqueen is a story of greed and deceit, and include a mysterious plot to scam innocent people, international gangsters and a missing millionaire.

Stolen: Surviving St. Michael’s

The cover of Stolen podcast with a young boy smiling

Canadian investigative journalist Connie Walker and her late father had a difficult relationship.

In this podcast she attempts to uncover a dark secret that her father kept from her.

Her father was a victim of horrific child abuse at a residential school.

In this Pulitzer-winning podcast, Connie sets out to dig deep into her father’s past as well as the legacy of trauma that has affected her whole family.

A deeply personal true crime podcast that is worth a listen.

The Teacher’s Pet

The Teacher's Pet podcast cover

The Teacher’s Pet is a 17-part investigative podcast that centres on the disappearance of Lynette Dawson.

A team of reporters from The Australian set out to uncover what happened to this mother and nurse after she disappeared in 1982.

The podcast uncovers an extramarital affair and claims of sexual misconduct all pointing towards Lynette’s husband Chris Dawson.

The podcast series has been downloaded 30million times since its release and made huge waves in the Australian legal system.

A true crime podcast worth sticking with.

Bible John: Creation of a Serial Killer

The Bible John podcast cover with the words 'creation of a serial killer' over his mouth

One of the biggest podcasts in the last few years set around one of the biggest unsolved cases in Scottish history – the case of the serial killer Bible John.

Bible John: Creation of a Serial Killer dives back into the mystery of who was Bible John.

Journalist Audrey Gillan takes a different approach to this classic case and investigates the lives of the three women killed by Bible John while also uncovering shocking new details and revelations.

It’s a deeply intimate and sensitive listening experience when we hear from those most hurt by the actions of this monster.

Serial

The Serial podcast cover with a large 'S' over a rectangle

Last but certainly not least is Serial.

The hit podcast that is credited for kicking off the true crime podcast genre.

The first series follows the case of Adnan Syed who is convicted of the murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee.

Host Sarah Koenig speaks to witnesses, uncovers new evidence and shines a light on the case for Adnan’s innocence.

Featuring first-class investigative work and engaging narration and interviews, you will understand why this became a worldwide sensation by the end of the first episode.

