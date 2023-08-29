St Johnstone debutants brought ‘energy, intensity and work-rate’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone debutants brought ‘energy, intensity and work-rate’

Luke Robinson, Jay Turner-Cooke and Dara Costelloe all impressed against Celtic.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's weekend debutants - Luke Robinson, Jay Turner-Cooke and Dara Costelloe.
St Johnstone's weekend debutants - Luke Robinson, Jay Turner-Cooke and Dara Costelloe. Images: SNS.

St Johnstone’s three loan signings all hit the ground running at Celtic Park.

And manager, Steven MacLean, believes that the big club experience Jay Turner-Cooke, Dara Costelloe and Luke Robinson have accumulated in England will stand them in good stead north of the border.

“I was delighted with how the new lads acquitted themselves,” said MacLean.

“Going to places like Celtic Park is what probably convinced them to come to us so it was good for them to get that in early.

“It was a good starting point for them, although they’ve all been around big clubs themselves.

“Jay has come from Newcastle, which is a huge club. Dara has played for Burnley in the Championship. 

“Luke (Robinson) has also played a season for Wigan, so he knows what it’s all about.”

‘Energy, intensity and work-rate’

The summer recruits who have been with Saints a bit longer than the weekend debutants fall into the same category, according to MacLean.

“Sam (McClelland) was with Chelsea so has been around a massive club and being from Northern Ireland he’ll know about Scottish football anyway,” MacLean added.

“Matty (Smith) is a Wales international so he’s played in high pressure games.

St Johnstone midfielder Matt Smith in action against Celtic.
St Johnstone midfielder Matt Smith in action against Celtic. Image: SNS.

“So while the age of the players we’ve brought in so far has been young, they all have experience of first team football and being around top level football.

“They all understood what was required of them last weekend and I’m sure with the result we got they enjoyed it.

“I felt they all brought an energy, intensity and work-rate to the team.

“They also carried out what we wanted them to do, which is important because we worked hard on that.

“As a manager that was a big thing because it showed they can take on board the information and carry out what’s being asked of them.”

Considine and McGowan

Meanwhile, Andy Considine will be fit to face Dundee, MacLean reported.

The Perth boss also confirmed that Ryan McGowan was omitted from the match-day squad at Parkhead for football reasons.

“Andy is going to be fine,” he said. “It was just tightness. Everyone else was OK.

“Ryan was left out of the squad. He wasn’t injured.

“You need to make decisions and that was my decision.”

