‘Despicable’ Fife pensioner sexually assaulted schoolgirl

A Kelty pensioner who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Robert Walker, 70, targeted the girl at an address in the town earlier this year.

He had attacked the child in Lancashire the month before.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court he admitted both charges.

Assault

Fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf told the court Walker had pounced on the girl in the afternoon.

She said: “There was a conversation and he then began stroking her thigh.”

Ms Yousaf said Walker had then lifted the girl’s school shirt and kissed her in the chest area.

“He asked her if she liked that. She was shocked by this and contacted her brother by phone.

“Her brother contacted police.”

When asked by officers why he had lifted the girl’s top he said it was “a moment of madness, complete stupidity.”

‘Deep regret and shame’

Walker, of Bluebell Grove, Kelty admitted sexually assaulting the girl in April this year.

He further admitted sexually assaulting the same person at a location in Burnley, in March this year.

Walker’s solicitor said his client had a clean record and maintains it was a “moment of madness”.

He said: “He has deep regret and shame.”

Sheriff Garry Sutherland told Walker: “Moment of madness or not, it’s despicable behaviour.”

He placed him on a 12-month supervision order with a condition he is not allowed unsupervised contact with under-16s and must live in approved accommodation.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for a year and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

