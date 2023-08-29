‘Despicable’ Fife pensioner sexually assaulted schoolgirl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

‘Despicable’ Fife pensioner sexually assaulted schoolgirl

Robert Walker, 70, admitted twice attacking the youngster.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Robert Walker.
Robert Walker.

A Kelty pensioner who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Robert Walker, 70, targeted the girl at an address in the town earlier this year.

He had attacked the child in Lancashire the month before.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court he admitted both charges.

Assault

Fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf told the court Walker had pounced on the girl in the afternoon.

She said: “There was a conversation and he then began stroking her thigh.”

Ms Yousaf said Walker had then lifted the girl’s school shirt and kissed her in the chest area.

“He asked her if she liked that. She was shocked by this and contacted her brother by phone.

“Her brother contacted police.”

When asked by officers why he had lifted the girl’s top he said it was “a moment of madness, complete stupidity.”

‘Deep regret and shame’

Walker, of Bluebell Grove, Kelty admitted sexually assaulting the girl in April this year.

He further admitted sexually assaulting the same person at a location in Burnley, in March this year.

Walker’s solicitor said his client had a clean record and maintains it was a “moment of madness”.

He said: “He has deep regret and shame.”

Sheriff Garry Sutherland told Walker: “Moment of madness or not, it’s despicable behaviour.”

He placed him on a 12-month supervision order with a condition he is not allowed unsupervised contact with under-16s and must live in approved accommodation.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for a year and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

