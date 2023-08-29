More jail time for Dundee chainsaw attacker caught with cocaine in Perth Prison cell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More jail time for Dundee chainsaw attacker caught with cocaine in Perth Prison cell

Joe Henry Brown was caged for eight years in 2018 after he admitted attacking 61-year-old Arthur Innes at Caird Park.

By Jamie Buchan
Joe Henry Brown was caught with drugs at HMP Perth.
A man who tried to murder a Dundee golfer in a horrifying chainsaw attack has had his prison sentence extended after he was caught with more than £1,000 of class A drugs.

Topless Brown was seen smiling with his eyes “bulging out of his head” as he slashed his victim on his arms, head and shoulder.

High court judge Lord Matthews said it was “like something out of a horror film.”

Brown, 50, returned to the dock this week and admitted possession of cocaine at his cell in HMP Perth on February 1.

His lawyer said he had turned to drugs after an unsuccessful attempt at parole.

Exercise wheel

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said the drugs were recovered during a routine cell search.

“A wrap containing a substance was found inside the handle of an exercise wheel,” he said.

The cocaine – just over two grammes – had a prison value of £1,100, the court heard.

Solicitor Jim Laverty, defending, said: “Mr Brown was in the process of working towards his first parole hearing.

“He was told that he was required to complete a course before the hearing.

Joe Henry Brown was jailed in 2018

“For two months, he asked for a transfer from Perth to Shotts, where the course was available.

“However his requests were met with no response and he was left unable to complete the course ahead of the hearing.”

Mr Laverty said: “He felt so bereft of hope that he sought the comfort of illegal drugs, which is now something he deeply regrets.”

The court heard that Brown has since been moved to Shotts and has now completed his parole course.

The custodial part of his sentence was due to end in August 2026, Mr Laverty said.

“He is aware that by tendering a plea of guilty today, it will affect his chance of being moved to an open prison.”

HMP Perth
The drugs were discovered during a cell search at Perth Prison. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Sheriff David Hall told Brown: “This is a high value and I can’t ignored that.

“But you get credit for pleading guilty at the first opportunity.”

Brown was sentenced to a further six months, on top of his current jail time.

Horror story

The High Court in Glasgow heard how Brown’s life spiralled out of control after his successful business got into difficulties.

Mr Innes was attacked as he and two friends got out their cars to play golf.

Brown, who was wearing only denims, walked up and said “madness is in the eyes” before revving his chainsaw into life.

Victim Arthur Innes shows his scar shortly after the attack

Speaking after the attack, Mr Innes said he was lucky to be alive.

Describing the incident as “so surreal,” he said: “What he put me and my friends through that day was petrifying. I’ll never forget the look on his face.

“He could have had my arm cut off, blinded me or even killed me.

“Had I fallen I assume he would have chopped me up.”

