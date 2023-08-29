More jail time for Dundee chainsaw attacker caught with cocaine in Perth Prison cell

A man who tried to murder a Dundee golfer in a horrifying chainsaw attack has had his prison sentence extended after he was caught with more than £1,000 of class A drugs.

Joe Henry Brown was caged for eight years in 2018 after he admitted attacking 61-year-old Arthur Innes at Caird Park.

Topless Brown was seen smiling with his eyes “bulging out of his head” as he slashed his victim on his arms, head and shoulder.

High court judge Lord Matthews said it was “like something out of a horror film.”

Brown, 50, returned to the dock this week and admitted possession of cocaine at his cell in HMP Perth on February 1.

His lawyer said he had turned to drugs after an unsuccessful attempt at parole.

Exercise wheel

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said the drugs were recovered during a routine cell search.

“A wrap containing a substance was found inside the handle of an exercise wheel,” he said.

The cocaine – just over two grammes – had a prison value of £1,100, the court heard.

Solicitor Jim Laverty, defending, said: “Mr Brown was in the process of working towards his first parole hearing.

“He was told that he was required to complete a course before the hearing.

“For two months, he asked for a transfer from Perth to Shotts, where the course was available.

“However his requests were met with no response and he was left unable to complete the course ahead of the hearing.”

Mr Laverty said: “He felt so bereft of hope that he sought the comfort of illegal drugs, which is now something he deeply regrets.”

The court heard that Brown has since been moved to Shotts and has now completed his parole course.

The custodial part of his sentence was due to end in August 2026, Mr Laverty said.

“He is aware that by tendering a plea of guilty today, it will affect his chance of being moved to an open prison.”

Sheriff David Hall told Brown: “This is a high value and I can’t ignored that.

“But you get credit for pleading guilty at the first opportunity.”

Brown was sentenced to a further six months, on top of his current jail time.

Horror story

The High Court in Glasgow heard how Brown’s life spiralled out of control after his successful business got into difficulties.

Mr Innes was attacked as he and two friends got out their cars to play golf.

Brown, who was wearing only denims, walked up and said “madness is in the eyes” before revving his chainsaw into life.

Speaking after the attack, Mr Innes said he was lucky to be alive.

Describing the incident as “so surreal,” he said: “What he put me and my friends through that day was petrifying. I’ll never forget the look on his face.

“He could have had my arm cut off, blinded me or even killed me.

“Had I fallen I assume he would have chopped me up.”

