Dundee United captain Ross Docherty reveals the one Jim Goodwin instruction he just couldn’t follow

“The gaffer actually told me to take it easy during the game,” smiles Ross Docherty.

“But that’s not really my thing!”

Given his performance against Ayr United, Jim Goodwin is likely to forgive his skipper for disregarding that particular instruction.

Docherty was a shock selection in the Tangerines’ 3-0 victory on Saturday, having been sidelined with a hamstring strain for the best part of a fortnight.

Sorely missed in the 1-1 draw against Dunfermline earlier this month, Docherty was pitched straight into action after passing a fitness test — and proceeded to run the show.

Docherty continued: “I was itching to play — most players would be. The medical team have been brilliant. They went really aggressive with the treatment and it paid off. It got a wee bit tight during the game, but no problem at all.

“Towards the end, I sat a little more and stepped off the game; once we were safe at 2-0. But I did manage to get a couple of kicks on my other leg!”

Leadership

Docherty was key to a dominant display at Somerset Park, with United continuing to impress on the road.

Having also defeated Arbroath 4-0 on the opening day of the Championship season, they have been to a couple of traditionally testing away venues in the second tier and claimed handsome victories.

“We are trying to answer questions and make demands on ourselves every week,” added Docherty.

“Hopefully, the fans are seeing that, because we want them to come with us; pulling together as we try to get back to the top league.”

The Tangerines lost their first two competitive fixtures against League Two Spartans and Championship rivals Partick Thistle as they were dumped out of the Viaplay Cup at the group stage.

But they have pieced together a five-match unbeaten run since then, registering four clean sheets in the process.

“We have gelled pretty quickly after the first two games, which weren’t good enough,” added the Tannadice skipper. “That shows the character and leadership we have in the dressing room.

“The manager’s prerogative was to bring boys in with those qualities. We just want to keep it going and keep improving.”

Edge

And the comfortable trip to Ayrshire was a particularly enjoyable one for ex-Honest Men captain Docherty, who starred for the club between 2015 and 2020.

He added: “I do like going down there. Nothing against the crowd or the team, but I tend to do okay.

“You do get a wee edge against teams that you’ve played against. We had a successful time while I was here, in the main, and you always get the odd jeer — but I also get some nice messages from some supporters.

“My reception has got a wee bit better over the years. It wasn’t great when I first came back!”