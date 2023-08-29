Dundee United captain Ross Docherty reveals the one Jim Goodwin instruction he just couldn’t follow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United captain Ross Docherty reveals the one Jim Goodwin instruction he just couldn’t follow

Docherty turned in an all-action showing in Ayr.

Ross Docherty in action for Dundee United in Ayrshire
Ross Docherty bossing the midfield in Ayrshire. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

“The gaffer actually told me to take it easy during the game,” smiles Ross Docherty.

“But that’s not really my thing!”

Given his performance against Ayr United, Jim Goodwin is likely to forgive his skipper for disregarding that particular instruction.

Docherty was a shock selection in the Tangerines’ 3-0 victory on Saturday, having been sidelined with a hamstring strain for the best part of a fortnight.

Sorely missed in the 1-1 draw against Dunfermline earlier this month, Docherty was pitched straight into action after passing a fitness test — and proceeded to run the show.

Docherty continued: “I was itching to play — most players would be. The medical team have been brilliant. They went really aggressive with the treatment and it paid off. It got a wee bit tight during the game, but no problem at all.

“Towards the end, I sat a little more and stepped off the game; once we were safe at 2-0. But I did manage to get a couple of kicks on my other leg!”

Leadership

Docherty was key to a dominant display at Somerset Park, with United continuing to impress on the road.

Having also defeated Arbroath 4-0 on the opening day of the Championship season, they have been to a couple of traditionally testing away venues in the second tier and claimed handsome victories.

Louis Moult wheels away in delight after scoring for Dundee United
Louis Moult wheels away in delight at Ayr. Image: SNS

“We are trying to answer questions and make demands on ourselves every week,” added Docherty.

“Hopefully, the fans are seeing that, because we want them to come with us; pulling together as we try to get back to the top league.”

The Tangerines lost their first two competitive fixtures against League Two Spartans and Championship rivals Partick Thistle as they were dumped out of the Viaplay Cup at the group stage.

But they have pieced together a five-match unbeaten run since then, registering four clean sheets in the process.

“We have gelled pretty quickly after the first two games, which weren’t good enough,” added the Tannadice skipper. “That shows the character and leadership we have in the dressing room.

“The manager’s prerogative was to bring boys in with those qualities. We just want to keep it going and keep improving.”

Edge

And the comfortable trip to Ayrshire was a particularly enjoyable one for ex-Honest Men captain Docherty, who starred for the club between 2015 and 2020.

Ross Docherty playing against Dundee United in his Ayr United days
Ross Docherty playing against United in his Ayr days. Image: SNS

He added: “I do like going down there. Nothing against the crowd or the team, but I tend to do okay.

“You do get a wee edge against teams that you’ve played against. We had a successful time while I was here, in the main, and you always get the odd jeer — but I also get some nice messages from some supporters.

“My reception has got a wee bit better over the years. It wasn’t great when I first came back!”

