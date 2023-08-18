Dara Costelloe: StatsBomb analysis of St Johnstone loan forward to see where Perth side will get the best out of him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dara Costelloe: StatsBomb analysis of St Johnstone loan forward to see where Perth side will get the best out of him

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Bradford City.

New St Johnstone signing Dara Costelloe driving at a defender with Bradford.
New St Johnstone signing Dara Costelloe driving at a defender with Bradford. Image: Shutterstock.
By Eric Nicolson

New St Johnstone loan signing, Dara Costelloe, is a versatile attacker.

Two-footed, quick, direct and possessing a determination to drive at defenders, the Irishman is happy to play across the front three.

After getting early-season game-time at Burnley under Vincent Kompany, Costelloe spent the second half of 2022/23 with Bradford City.

Courier Sport has analysed the 20-year-old’s StatsBomb numbers to determine how Steven MacLean is likely to get the best out of his latest recruit.

Positions played and touch map

The football played at Bradford wasn’t for the purists – not uncommon in the EFL’s bottom tier.

As was observed on ‘The Width of a Post’ Bradford website after a January victory: “It’s all a bit more, well, back to basics.

“It’s not flash, it’s not overly complicated and it’s not even especially clever. It’s just simplifying some of the complexity, and understanding better what your typical League Two player is good at.”

Manager Mark Hughes found a formation that worked around the time Costelloe arrived at Valley Parade, a 4-3-1-2.

And he was often deployed as the left-sided forward in the two.

The different positions played by Dara Costelloe.
The different positions played by Dara Costelloe. Image: StatsBomb.

Over Costelloe’s 11 games he played in five positions (in descending order of game-time) – left-sided forward, left winger, right-sided forward, left wing-back and attacking midfielder.

His touch map shows that, even though he wasn’t getting chalk on his boots, he was predominantly on the ball in the left third of the pitch – or on the right – rather than down the middle.

Dara Costelloe's StatsBomb touchmap at Bradford City.
Dara Costelloe’s StatsBomb touchmap at Bradford City.

Strengths as a winger

Dividing the analysis between Costelloe’s output as a winger and output as a striker is illuminating.

Looking at the former, you can see he out-performed the League Two average for his position in five key metrics.

Dara Costelloe's StatsBomb winger radar at Bradford.
Dara Costelloe’s StatsBomb winger radar at Bradford.

His shots, xG shots and xG percentile totals are all in the 60s, even though he didn’t score at Bradford.

Costelloe’s touches in the box numbers are even more impressive and his pressure regains point to a player who will give MacLean the work-rate he is demanding and which has been conspicuous by its absence too frequently in the Perth side so far this season.

Strengths as a forward

Given he didn’t find the net, it’s no surprise that Costelloe’s radar shows him falling markedly short of the League Two average for strikers when it comes to goal-related metrics.

His shots, touches in the box and shot touch percentage are all marginally above the pack, however.

Dara Costelloe's StatsBomb striker radar.
Dara Costelloe’s StatsBomb striker radar.

Costelloe certainly wasn’t hiding nor was he afraid to go for goal.

Launching the ball in the air to him clearly isn’t playing to the Irish under-21 international’s strengths.

It is also worth noting that Costelloe’s pressure regains in central areas are even more impressive than out wide.

Conclusion

At points of this season, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Costelloe deployed centrally.

As long as he’s not being fed high balls from the back, he has the speed and know-how built up in League Two to do a job there.

But Saints’ need for pace and somebody to stretch an opposition defence is at its greatest out wide.

And Costelloe’s StatsBomb numbers back-up the theory that’s where he’ll be used predominantly, as was the case in his handful of appearances at his parent club.

Conversation