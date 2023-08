Young St Johnstone midfielder, Alex Ferguson, has joined Queen of the South on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old featured twice in Saints’ League Cup group campaign after a highly successful spell with East Fife in League Two.

He’ll now further his football education in League One, under the management of Marvin Bartley.

Ferguson is the third Saints player to be loaned out recently, with Bayley Klimionek having headed to Berwick Rangers and Jackson Mylchreest to Tranent.