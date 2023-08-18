Fife man billed £5k for gas supply he doesn’t have

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man billed £5k for gas supply he doesn’t have

Scottish Gas has apologised to David Tyrie, 62, from Newport.

By James Simpson
David Tyrie from Newport in Fife was billed for a gas supply he does not have.
Image: Supplied/Shutterstock

A Fife man was billed £5,000 for a gas supply he does not have.

David Tyrie, 62, from Newport, says he has been at loggerheads with Scottish Gas after receiving two bills from the firm in the last few months.

Although Scottish Gas provides the electricity at his Kinbrae Park Gardens home, the property is heated by a district heating system – for which Davie pays a fee.

The Caledonia Housing tenant received a first bill of £258 from Scottish Gas in July.

While trying to query it with the provider, he was hit with a further bill of more than £5,000 just weeks later.

‘Frustration’ after Fife man hit with huge gas bill

Davie said: “I moved into this house in May and I was happy as Larry when I moved here.

“I got this bill in July stating I was due £258 for gas.

“We have a boiler room, it provides gas for all the flats, and we pay a fee for heating as part of our tenancy agreement.

“I essentially have no gas supply and no gas meter.

“When the first bill came in, trying to query it was a frustrating process.”

Despite assurances from Scottish Gas that it was investigating the matter, Davie received a final bill worth thousands.

Image: Shutterstock

The former HGV driver contacted the company again, questioning the second letter for payment.

He added: “When the second demanding letter came in, it was frustrating to say the least.

“They explained they were ‘sorry to see me go’ and slapped another £5,200 on the bill.

“It showed a meter reference number on the invoice.

“I contacted Scottish Gas and asked them where they were getting these figures from.

‘I fear elderly people could be duped’

“I also told them to bring a meter reader round to prove I didn’t have one.

“The whole thing has been a stressful process – especially when you’re trying to explain it to a call centre operator.

“I fear elderly people could be duped into just taking these invoices as gospel and paying them.”

A spokesman for Scottish Gas confirmed Davie had been billed in error.

He said: “We’re very sorry and we’ve spoken with Mr Tyrie to put things right and to reassure him that the bills have now been cancelled.

“This was due to an address error on our system which has now been resolved, and we also will apply a goodwill credit to Mr Tyrie’s electricity account.”

Conversation