Bradford City loan will help Dara Costelloe be a St Johnstone hit

The 20-year-old forward has got used to the world of men's football.

By Eric Nicolson
Dara Costelloe believes Bradford loan will help him at St Johnstone.
Dara Costelloe believes Bradford loan will help him at St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.

After being thrust into the world of men’s football as a 15-year-old in Ireland and furthering his education with Bradford City among the flying limbs of England’s League Two, Dara Costelloe is confident he’s ready to hit the ground running with St Johnstone.

The 20-year-old Burnley forward believes he’s had a good start in the game.

And he won’t be fazed by the challenges the Scottish Premiership will throw in his direction.

“I was training with the first team at Galway for just a few weeks at 15 when they give me my chance,” Costelloe recalled.

“I got game time and took the opportunity.

“It was a bit daunting at that age – I had to duck all the elbows coming my way.

“But I felt I was ready for it.

“I’m confident on the ball and felt it was something I could handle.

“It stood me in good stead for what was to come – a great stepping stone to start my career.

“It’s happening a lot in Ireland, players get their chance at 15 or 16.

“(Brighton striker) Evan Ferguson got his chance at 14, which is really young. I know him from the Ireland squads.”

Off to Yorkshire

Costelloe added: “Going to Bradford last season was good for me. It put me into a different kind of changing room compared to the Burnley one.

“The league is a lot more rough and ready. The style of football is different – it’s a lot more direct.

League Two in England gave Dara Costelloe a physical challenge.
League Two in England gave Dara Costelloe a physical challenge. Image: Shutterstock.

“You don’t get as much time on the ball and it goes back and forward a lot.

“So you have to learn how to adapt to it.

“I felt I did OK there.

“You have balls being fired at your neck and stuff, so you have to work out how to deal with it.

“It was a learning curve and I feel like I’m far better equipped for coming here now.”

Across the front

Two-footed, with pace, Costelloe will be happy to play on either side of the pitch for Saints, or through the middle. 

“I can play anywhere across the front three,” he said.

“I’m direct when running at players so out on the wing suits me because I like getting it and carrying it.

“I like taking people on, going on the outside and getting crosses and shots in.

“I like getting defenders one-to-one.

“I can play on both sides as well, which is a good thing to have because it keeps defenders guessing.”

