Dundee schoolboy’s record-breaking run after bouncing back from rare psychological condition

A Courier Gold Star award for Greyson Geddes' resilience and sporting talent

By Cheryl Peebles
Greyson Geddes with his Gold Star certificate, badge and medals.
With his Gold Star and medal haul. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Greyson Geddes, 12, only recently discovered his talent for running.

But he has wasted no time in demonstrating it – beating a Scottish record set 30 years ago.

The multi-talented High School of Dundee pupil turned his attention to running after suffering a rare psychological condition known as Lost Move Syndrome that inhibits an athlete’s ability to perform a skill once second nature to them.

Making him ‘forget’ one particular but crucial jump, it extinguished his passion for trampoline gymnastics and his ability to compete in the sport in which he first excelled.

And it’s for that resilience as well as Greyson’s talent on the track that we decided to present him with a Courier Gold Star.

The Courier awards Gold Star badges and certificates to children and young people who have gone above and beyond for others or achieved something special.

Greyson’s sporting ability and resilience make him a worthy Gold Star recipient. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

When we heard about Greyson’s explosive 100m run in the Dundee schools athletics competition we reckoned he was a more than worthy recipient.

And Greyson said it felt “great” to have his accomplishment recognised.

He told us how he had tried to beat the Dundee record during the High School of Dundee sports day and the inter-school sports day at Ronnie MacIntosh Stadium.

He said: “I knew of the Dundee record so I tried to do that at our school sports day and didn’t manage.

“When Dundee schools came up we were on a proper track so that gave me an advantage.

“I thought I had beaten just the Dundee schools record but I actually beat the Scottish record too.

“The Scottish record was 12.06 (seconds) and I got 11.93.

“That was awesome, my mind was blown!”

Greyson in action on school sports day. Image: Kristeen Geddes.

Greyson, who is going into Form 2 (S2), won a string of gold medals for running during Form 1 and his year group’s prize for outstanding sporting achievement.

He has now joined the Dundee Hawkhill Harriers running club to help him hone his skill.

He said: “I’ve played rugby since P1, which involves running, but I’d never done proper running until I found out I was fast.

“I’ve realised that running is my thing.”

How Lost Move Syndrome hit Greyson

Mum Kristeen and dad Iain are incredibly proud of how Greyson has bounced back from the blow of suffering LMS to find another talent.

Kristeen described how LSM struck after Greyson, who had been selected to compete for Scotland in the British championships, had been trampolining competitively for two years.

“When he did a back somersault, he just couldn’t do it; he couldn’t execute the move,” she said.

“He knew how to do it but when he was up in the air he couldn’t do the back somersault and he would just lie flat.”

For gymnasts LMS can be triggered by a fall, collision or a near-miss. But sometimes it can strike for no apparent reason.

Greyson in trampoline training at the age of 9. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Kristeen said: “It was frustrating for Greyson because they couldn’t put him into competitions because he would have to do the back somersault.”

Greyson had a few sessions with Olympic trampoline gymnast, Laura Gallagher, and a year of therapy.

At first that worked and Greyson was able to return to the sport. But the LSM returned – putting him off for good.

Kristeen said: “After that we wondered what he wanted to do.

“He enjoys rugby, but then he found running.

“You can see the potential in him, that speed. And he loves it, he loves the Hawks.

“He’s in the gym every night working out, he’s really dedicated.”

And Greyson’s self-esteem has soared with his newly-found talent.

Kristen said: “It was a massive blow with the trampolining, he loved that sport.

“Now, when you see him, his dedication, going to the Hawks, there’s a huge difference in him. He’s so much more confident.”

