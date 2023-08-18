Think you know Bonnie Prince Charlie? Dundee student reveals spotty face of 24-year-old rebel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Culture

Think you know Bonnie Prince Charlie? Dundee student reveals spotty face of 24-year-old rebel

DJCAD Masters student Barbora Veselá 'reconstructs' the face of 'The Young Pretender' as he would have looked during 1745 rebellion.

Barbora Veselá used death masks and facial imaging to reconstruct a young Bonnie Prince Charlie. Image: DJCAD.
Barbora Veselá used death masks and facial imaging to reconstruct a young Bonnie Prince Charlie. Image: DJCAD.
By Chris Mugan

Visitors to Dundee’s Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design will shortly find themselves face-to-face with a youthful Bonnie Prince Charlie.

A forensic reconstruction of ‘The Young Pretender’ Charles Edward Stuart’s features is one of the most eye-catching pieces at the DJCAD Masters Show, opening on Saturday August 19.

Prague-raised Barbora Veselá has created two portraits of Charlie to show how he may have looked at two key points in his life.

One is a handmade wax bust that depicts him when his Jacobite army occupied Edinburgh in 1745.

Barbora Vesela with her bust of Bonnie Prince Charlie. Supplied by DJCAD

It is accompanied by a digital image that shows him bearded and unkempt on the run after suffer defeat at the hands of government troops at the Battle of Culloden.

Barbora studied death masks and contemporary descriptions of the Young Pretender. The Czech student then used specialist software to work out how he may have looked aged 24 during the Jacobite uprising.

“The 18th century was a very different time from ours and people were expected to mature much earlier. However, I think a 24-year-old is still a 24-year-old.

The face of Bonnie Prince Charlie, which has been recreated by researchers at the University of Dundee. Image: Dundee University.

“Prince Charlie is often thought of as hot-headed and spoilt, and the fact that he decided to go through with the rising in a rush did lead to a lot of death and suffering,”

“I don’t think his age excuses any political or personal mistakes he did, but I think it may offer some perspective to how people perceive him.”

Scans and images of his death mask were taken in the Hunterian Museum in Glasgow and the Inverness Museum and Art Gallery.

Barbora continued: “He also cared about people on the opposing side, loved horses, cooked for his companions and loved joking.

He was just a human,” she added.

A portrait of Charles Edward Stuart, aka Bonnie Prince Charlie, as he is usually imagined.

Charles Edward Stuart is known in popular memory as Bonnie Prince Charlie. He led the ultimately unsuccessful 1745 Jacobite rebellion, aiming to restore Stuart monarchs to the British throne.

Despite a number of encouraging early victories his troops were eventually defeated at the Battle of Culloden, close to Inverness, in what historians describe as the last pitched battle on UK soil.

Barbora Veselá is a student at DJCAD’s Forensic Art & Facial Imaging MSc course.

More from Culture

Barbora Veselá used death masks and facial imaging to reconstruct a young Bonnie Prince Charlie. Image: DJCAD.
Edinburgh Fringe Review: Aaron Simmonds
Barbora Veselá used death masks and facial imaging to reconstruct a young Bonnie Prince Charlie. Image: DJCAD.
Edinburgh Fringe Review: MC Hammersmith
Connor Liam Byrne performing on stage.
Q&A: Dundee Mental Night headliner Connor Liam Byrne reveals lyrics he wishes he'd written…
Barbora Veselá used death masks and facial imaging to reconstruct a young Bonnie Prince Charlie. Image: DJCAD.
LESLEY HART: From toilet mermaids to human-sized frogs, Edinburgh Festival is a people-watcher's paradise
Picture show poet and illustrator Iona Lee. Iona is wearing a blak jumper has her dark hair tied up and is looking towards the camera with a serious expression.
BOOKS: Rising star Iona Lee on her debut written poetry collection Anamnesis
Sanjeev Kohli / Navid from Still Game.
'No matter what I do, I'll always be Navid from Still Game': Sanjeev Kohli…
Catriona Clark with Thomas Kinch in La Traviata
Opera Bohemia star Catriona reveals her dream roles as Madama Butterfly comes to Dundee
Author Paul Dalgarno is pictured standing in front of a wooden fence wearing a grey t-shirt and dark jacket.
BOOKS: Author Paul Dalgarno on his new novel A Country for Eternal Light
Barbora Veselá used death masks and facial imaging to reconstruct a young Bonnie Prince Charlie. Image: DJCAD.
Dundee's own 'Brothers Grimm' Jack and Fin taking original musical to the Fringe
Barbora Veselá used death masks and facial imaging to reconstruct a young Bonnie Prince Charlie. Image: DJCAD.
REBECCA BAIRD: The Barbie movie isn't 'evil' - it just isn't very good

Conversation