Fancy a pet rat cuddle? Why Perthshire’s Danièle has loved all 70 of her ‘affectionate’ rodents

Danièle has owned dozens of rats over the years, including pets Laurence Olivier, Sooty, and Sweep.

Danièle Muir who has had a whopping 70 rats over the last 20 years. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Danièle Muir who has had a whopping 70 rats over the last 20 years. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Rats aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but Perthshire animal lover Danièle Muir, who has owned more than 70 pet rats over the last 20 years, says the rodents are misunderstood.

“People can be scared of rats because of all of the negative publicity they get,” she said, “but they are these affectionate, friendly, clean creatures who make the best of all pets.

“I love them as much as I love my dog. It’s as good a bond as you get with a dog.

“People should give rats a chance.”

What makes rats the perfect pet?

The most rats Danièle has had at one time is ten. She says they are surprisingly affectionate.

“They just love a cuddle,” she said, “and they love falling asleep on my lap when I’m watching telly at night.”

Danièle’s favourite thing about these furry friends is that they are so “entertaining”.

Danièle Muir and her pet. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“They’re great fun as well,” she continued.

“I always think, the two best things for your mental health: if you go out for a walk outside and be with with nature, or go and sit in the hall or bathroom or wherever, with your pet rats.

“They’re just so funny. They’ll run about , or the rats will chase you if you run around.

“I’ll go around the hall and they’ll bound along after me, wanting to catch up with me. You can get them to do tricks as well, they’re just funny!

“They really lift your spirits if you’re feeling down.”

Cockroaches, snakes and snails, oh my!

Danièle’s love for rats began around 20 years ago, when she used to go from school to school introducing kids to a range of quirky creatures.

She had a corn snake, giant African land snails, Madagascan hissing cockroaches, a Chilean rose tarantula and a scorpion. But Danièle’s favourite was the rat, Chester.

Chester was the first of the more than 70 pet rats she has kept over the last two decades.

“I don’t think I would have ever gotten a rat if it wasn’t for that job,” she said.

“I’ve got to admit, I was a bit apprehensive getting my first rat.”

But she soon fell in love with Chester, and actually told the company he had died while she was on holiday so she could keep him.

“He was my first rat, so he will always have a special place in my heart.”

Some of Danièle's Perthshire pet rats cosied up in their igloo.
Some of Danièle’s pet rats in igloo: Laurence Olivier, Hugo, Felix and Pascal. Image: Danièle Muir.

Danièle, who runs beaver tours on the River Ericht, has rescued many Perthshire pet rats over the years.

Perthshire hotel staff reached out to Danièle when they found abandoned pet rats Sooty and Sweep in a wheelie bin at the back of their building. The staff alerted Danièle and she adopted them without a second thought.

Danièle said she has spent thousands of pounds on vet bills for rats over the years, as the rodents can be rather sickly.

“They don’t last long,” she said, “so that’s the downside of having pet rats.”

Perthshire pet rats are not ‘horrible, evil creatures with diseases’

Although Danièle’s family and friends are now all on board with her pet obsession, sometimes acquaintances are horrified to hear about her rats.

A former colleague who worked in farming would “delight” in telling Danièle stories about farmers clubbing rats to death in the fields.

Perthshire woman's pet rat eating spaghetti.
Laurence Olivier eating some Spaghetti Bolognese. Image: Danièle Muir.

To anyone who remains opposed to rats, Danièle says her pets could change their mind.

“I just say to people, well, you’re welcome to come and meet my rats.

“I don’t think anybody who’s remotely open minded would still believe that they’re horrible, evil creatures with diseases. Because I think that is what people think.

“In actual fact, they are very sweet-natured, gentle and clean animals and are very affectionate.”

