Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee must stop paying penalty and start scoring from spot, demands boss

Dundee have already missed two penalties this season.

By Neil Robertson
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Tony Docherty is determined Dundee will stop paying the penalty and start taking advantage of spot kicks.

There was plenty of penalty pain for the Dark Blues last season.

That problem has persisted in the current campaign with Lyall Cameron failing to convert from 12 yards in the Viaplay Cup defeat to Airdrie and then Zach Robinson seeing his effort saved in the Premiership loss at St Mirren on Saturday.

Now, with a full week without a game, Docherty and his players have been working hard to remedy the situation.

The Dens boss lamented: “We have missed two penalties this season and they have been really costly.

Lyall Cameron missed a second-half penalty. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Lyall Cameron is one of two Dundee players to miss penalties already this season. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“We are two penalty goals away from still being in the cup and in a much higher position in the league.

“So that’s something as a squad we need to take responsibility for and we will do that.

“This week is a chance to work on things that we feel we need to work on.

“We want to make sure we are never in that position again and we see penalties for what they are – really good opportunities to score.”

Whether striker Robinson will still be on spot-kick duty when Dundee returns to action remains to be seen with Docherty adding: “We will keep that in house.”

Conversation