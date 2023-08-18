‘Paedophile hunter’ from Tayport was serial rapist who left victim with PTSD

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

‘Paedophile hunter’ from Tayport was serial rapist who left victim with PTSD

Jody Petrie had already raped one woman when he 'exposed' a paedophile. He went on to rape two more women.

By Ross Gardiner
Jody Petrie has been jailed for a decade.
Jody Petrie has been jailed for a decade.

A serial rapist from Tayport, who once styled himself as a vigilante exposer of sex offenders, has been locked up for a decade.

“Victim-blaming” Jody Petrie targeted three women while they were sleeping.

Petrie was placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely after a court heard there was a high risk of him reoffending.

Judge Lady Drummond imposed a 13-year extended sentence, a decade of which will be served behind bars.

Prior to being remanded, Petrie had only spent 15 days of his life in custody.

His criminal history includes acting as a “one man lynch mob”, when he tried to expose another sex offender in Tayport on social media.

Three victims

Petrie, 37, preyed on his victims after they fell asleep under the influence of drink or drugs, subjecting them to vile sex attacks.

He was found guilty by a jury at the High Court in Dundee of three separate charges of rape, involving three different women over a four-year period.

Petrie was found guilty of raping his first victim in Tayport during the first half of 2017 and the second in St Andrews in January 2019.

They also found him guilty of raping a third woman in St Andrews in September 2020.

He attacked all three while they were under the influence of alcohol and drugs, asleep and incapable of giving consent.

Two further offences involving sex attacks on drugged women were found to be not proven by the jury.

Father-of-three Petrie sobbed in the dock when he was remanded in custody.

Still denies vile crimes

He appeared in court in Dundee through a video link to HMP Perth to be sentenced.

Solicitor advocate Gordon Martin said: “Mr Petrie is in the same difficulty as many people when it comes to this stage.

“He proceeded to trial. He gave evidence denying the charges.

“The jury did not accept his version of events.

“It does put him in a difficulty speaking to social workers, expressing sympathy or empathy.

“His position still is that he denies the matters.

“He accepts that the court has to deal with him on the basis of the findings of guilt.”

Jody Petrie.
Jody Petrie arrives at court for his trial.

Mr Martin conceded the background report disclosed concerns about reoffending.

He added: “He has no great experience of custody.

“He’s currently drug free and not taking any substances.

“The evidence in the case appeared to suggest that all of these matters occurred in what might be described as social settings where alcohol and drugs had been consumed.

“He still has some family support. He is someone who has anxiety.”

Victim-blaming predator

Lady Drummond noted one of Petrie’s victims has been diagnosed with PTSD since the attack.

The judge added she was satisfied regular licence conditions would not be enough so imposed an extended sentence.

She said: “You raped these women when they were at their most vulnerable.

“I have read their victim impact statements.”

She said actions had a “devastating impact” on his victims’ confidence and trust.

The judge pointed out Petrie’s record contains drug crimes, domestic offending and breaching court orders.

She said: “You’ve blamed the victims.

“You pose a high risk to women. You’re highly likely to appear before the courts again.

“For offences of this gravity, the only sentence appropriate is imprisonment.”

‘Horrible beast’

Petrie had already raped one woman when, in 2018, he admitted taking the law into his own hands in a bid to deal with a paedophile in his hometown.

The self-styled vigilante went to pervert John Majilton’s door and filmed him in a Facebook video, which went viral.

Two weeks before the incident Majilton, a former postman, had admitted downloading a huge stash of child abuse pictures then sending one to a fellow creep he met online.

Petrie posted the video, captioned “horrible beasts” and it was soon deleted.

In the dock, he admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Petrie had gone to his door with a jacket wrapped round his head to conceal his identity and stuck his phone through the gap.

He was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work and told by a sheriff he had acted as a “one man lynch mob.”

The sheriff added: “You are very fortunate not to be going to prison for this.”

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Aaron Nicol crept into his former partner's home and stood at her bedside watching her sleep. Image: DC Thomson.
Brechin midnight creeper who sneaked into house to watch ex-partner sleep will be supervised
Ryan Hunter.
Ban for Fife driver who left couple seriously injured after vintage motorbike crash
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Punches and pet shops
Donna Stewart has been warned she could face a lengthy prison sentence after she admitted driving her car at high speed into an Inverness bookmakers while drunk. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Drunk Perth driver who left three passengers with life-threatening injuries after bookies crash is…
Former taxi driver Saifal Zaveri was jailed for sex attacks on two teenage passengers.
Predatory Dundee taxi driver jailed for sex attacks on young passengers
Brendan McKim appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Fraudster admits spending spree with Perth girlfriend's great-grandmother's bank card
Scott Ross at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Engineer jailed for 'act of unacceptable savagery' on epileptic man outside Dundee bar
Eduard Stanciu (right) arrives at court with former co-accused Cristina Gaica.
Dundee pimp who scammed thousands from government weeps as he is jailed
Morag Whyte was fined for buying booze and vapes for children. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee woman caught in Facebook posts fined for buying booze and vapes for schoolgirls
Kristofer Currie.
Fife chef 'on phone to wife' ploughed through lane closure and hit police car