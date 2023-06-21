Serial rapist told at Dundee High Court he faces ‘significant’ prison term

A serial rapist who targeted three women while they were sleeping has been warned he faces a lengthy prison sentence for the “grave” offences.

Jody Petrie, 37, preyed on his victims after they fell asleep under the influence of drink or drugs, subjecting them to vile sex attacks.

He was found guilty by a jury at the High Court in Dundee of three separate charges of rape involving three different women over a four-year period.

Petrie, of Tayport, sobbed in the dock as he was remanded in custody and warned by Lady Drummond he should expect to be sent to jail for a considerable period of time.

She told him: “You have been convicted by this jury of three charges of rape.

“These are very serious offences committed against three different women.

“You have got a record that shows previous domestic offences and crimes of violence at sheriff court level and you have not served any significant period in custody before.

“I will get a report on your background and to assess the risk you pose but you will be facing a significant custodial sentence for offences of this gravity.

“These are serious sexual offences.”

Multiple rapes

Petrie was found guilty of raping his first victim in Tayport during the first six months of 2017 and the second in St Andrews in January 2019.

They also found him guilty of raping a third woman in St Andrews in September 2020.

He attacked all three while they were under the influence of alcohol and drugs, asleep and incapable of giving consent.

Two further offences – involving sex attacks on drugged women – were found to be not proven by the jury.

