Doubts over SNP rebel Fergus Ewing’s future in party after vote to oust Lorna Slater

Fergus Ewing’s position in the SNP may be in jeopardy after his bombshell vote to remove Lorna Slater from her ministerial role in the Scottish Government.

The SNP veteran backed a Tory attempt to oust the Scottish Greens co-leader from her post in a Holyrood vote of no confidence on Tuesday.

In response to Mr Ewing’s dissent, an SNP spokesperson said: “We are pleased to have won this vote convincingly – one SNP MSP not abiding by the whip in this instance is an internal party matter, which will be considered by the chief whip in due course.”

The Scotsman has reported Mr Ewing is set to lose the party whip after MSPs were warned they would be punished for voting against Ms Slater.

However, Mr Ewing said he is yet to hear any word from his party’s whips following his rebellion.

Ms Slater was able to hold onto her job after she received the backing of the vast majority of SNP backbenchers who followed the party line.

The Scottish Green MSP – who holds the circular economy brief – has been slated by the Conservatives for her management of the controversial deposit return scheme.

The recycling project was repeatedly delayed on her watch, and will now go live in 2025 at the earliest due to a row with Westminster over including glass.

Scottish Government ministers have blamed the UK Government for this in what has developed into another major constitutional row.

However, Mr Ewing has been a strong critic of his party’s power-sharing agreement with the Greens in Holyrood.

He has slated the deposit return scheme, previously branding it a “disaster” that could turn into a “catastrophe”.

The vote against Ms Slater came after Circularity Scotland, the firm appointed to manage the scheme, went into administration.

Outlining his reason for rebelling against the SNP, Mr Ewing said: “The deposit return scheme proposed was fatally and irremediably flawed.

“My warnings issued first privately then in public were ignored or dismissed.

“The minister with responsibility for the scheme does not enjoy the confidence of business.

“I have therefore voted today to seek a new minister appointed to take over this troubled matter to deal with the huge fallout of numerous compensation claims.”

Hospitality businesses have also been heavily critical of the scheme, claiming it will push up costs for consumers and leave firms out of pocket.

North East Tory MSP Liam Kerr – who brought forward the motion – said: “Our vote showed MSPs from every party – barring the Greens of course – have no confidence in Lorna Slater as minister.

“Several SNP MSPs have spoken out about the mess she’s made of DRS but when push came to shove, all bar one of them lacked bottle to vote accordingly.”