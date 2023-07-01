I tried a Perthshire beaver tour during the summer solstice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I tried a Perthshire beaver tour during the summer solstice

Beaver tours on the River Ericht are rocketing in popularity - do they live up to the hype?

By Joanna Bremner
Environment correspondent Joanna explores the shoreline in search for beavers in their natural habitat. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Environment correspondent Joanna explores the shoreline in search for beavers in their natural habitat. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Late Wednesday evening, my car rolled up to a post box in Blairgowrie. I’d been given a specific set of instructions to find said post box.

But I wasn’t meeting up with some activist or politician for a shocking exposé.

I had decided to spend the summer solstice on a beaver tour beside Blairgowrie.

This meant showing up at 7pm with warm, dark clothing and a pair of binoculars. Although as you can see from the image above I forgot at least one out of three.

During the longest day of the year, I spent my night walking along the banks of the River Ericht, a Perthshire hot spot for beavers.

The beaver safari brings in tourists from all around the world to Blairgowrie, including a couple from Northampton who were there on their honeymoon.

Beaver tourism, who knew?

I set out with one question in mind – are beavers worth the hype?

First things first, did we spot any beavers on the Perthshire beaver tour?

Danièle Muir has been running the beaver tours from Blairgowrie for the last ten years.

She said they are very popular, and the groups she takes out always see at least two or three beavers.

Dawn and dusk, she says, are the best time to see them. I was happy that I got to miss out on the 3am wake-up call by opting for the late evening option.

It didn’t take me long to get there from our Dundee office, and it was a bright, clear night so the windy roads to Blairgowrie weren’t too hard to navigate either.

It was easy to follow her instructions of where to meet the rest of the tour, and drive a wee bit further to where we would head down to the river.

The walk down to the river involved wading through some pretty tall grass, which made me quite anxious about ticks. I don’t think this ‘path’ would be accessible for everyone, but the group (of varying ages) all managed it.

I must have been Danièle’s good luck charm, as we saw a total of six beavers during the tour – twice as many as they usually see.

The first one we spotted was Danièle’s favourite – the daddy beaver.

Daddy beaver was the first we spotted on the tour – the greying but loveable star of the show. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Beavers typically live to around eight years – that’s if they aren’t run over or shot first – but she thinks this guy may be as old as twelve.

Since Danièle has been giving the tours for a decade, she said coming across beavers she has seen year after year for so long is like “meeting up with old friends”.

Wildlife guide for Perthshire Wildlife, Danièle Muir. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Daddy beaver is recognisable thanks to fur that’s going white around his mouth. You can tell he is getting on a bit. But that didn’t stop him from being lively and entertaining.

It was the first time I’d seen a beaver in real life and I was surprised by just how adorable they are, even an OAP beaver like him.

I’ve heard beavers called “tubby spaniels”, “little bears” or even “oversized rats” – people either love or hate them. But this tour only consolidated my soft spot for the Marmite animals.

My favourite thing was how noisy those little guys get.

One of the beaver kits bringing a snack of sweet cicely down to the riverside to eat where they feel safe. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

We first spotted him when he was snacking on his dinner at around 8pm. This was the most memorable – and adorable – part of the tour for me.

You could hear every munch, crunch and nibble of his little teeth as they gnawed on his dinner of sweet cicely.

Beavers are completely veggie and this is one of their favourite snacks – and I can see why, it tastes pretty good.

Yes, we tried some of it too, though we didn’t take it down to the river water to chow down in the shallows.

Foraging was part of the beaver tour too, and we all tried one of the sweet cicely seed pods, which smell and taste just like aniseed sweeties.

A family affair – beavers and their cute kits capered together

As the tour went on, more beavers emerged out of their burrows on the banks.

They have created a series of little paths (or slides) for them to access the water, and they all looked giddy with excitement as they wriggled their way down to meet each other.

Here’s daddy beaver and one of his kits hanging out by the river’s edge.

An older beaver with white around his nose, and his kit, sit in the water at the side of the River Ericht on the Perthshire beaver tour.
Daddy beaver and one of his kits spotted on the tour at River Ericht, Perthshire. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The pair look like they’re not speaking here.

But it wasn’t the daddy and his kit that were at odds that night.

Two beavers on the Perthshire beaver tour are playfighting together, while another approaches from the left.
Three beaver kits started “playing” in the river – they got quite noisy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Lots of the kits were “playing” with each other.

That’s what Danièle called it, at least, but it looked pretty aggressive to me. I suppose I can’t really talk, when I think about some of the brawls with me and my older sisters had growing up.

Aside from their fighting, the beavers looked extremely elegant when swimming in the water, gliding along effortlessly.

Did you know that beavers can hold their breath underwater for up to 15 minutes?

One of the beavers swimming on the Perthshire beaver tour, you can see his head above the surface.
Beavers look very serene and elegant when they swim through the river. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

All in all, I really enjoyed the tour. It was great to get out and about in nature. The beavers didn’t seem bothered by us, so I didn’t feel as though we were intruding on their habitat.

I’d say you need to be patient to go on one of these tours, as you may not be so lucky as we were and see that many beavers in one go.

If you are in the mood for a calm, quiet evening enjoying your local wildlife, then this tour is for you.

In summation, beavers, noisy and cute as they are, are definitely worth the hype.

Joanna beside the river on the Perthshire beaver tour.
I scan the river for beavers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Perthshire beaver tour – pros and cons

Pros:

  • Seeing many beavers interacting
  • Insight from expert
  • Great location
  • Fun foraging element

Cons: 

  • Bit of a tricky walk down to the river
  • Not for everyone if you’re not a beaver lover

The Perthshire beaver tour is £55pp or £165 for family bookings. It lasts for 2-2.5 hours and can be booked from April to mid-September. 

