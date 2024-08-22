Tony Docherty ‘really proud’ to see Dundee top SFA list for giving young players chance to shine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty ‘really proud’ to see Dundee top SFA list for giving young players chance to shine

The Dark Blues were clear of the rest of the Premiership in giving U/21s game time.

By George Cran
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee lead the Premiership for giving young Scots the chance to shine in top-flight football.

An SFA report published on Wednesday highlighted the issues across the board for getting young players make the step from academy football to first team.

Scottish football is “significantly underachieving its potential” on youth development according to the report.

Dundee, however, buck the trend.

A graphic showing minutes given to Scottish players under the age of 21 saw the Dark Blues well clear of the other 11 Premiership clubs.

And posting more than double the average across the division.

Lyall Cameron has been a standout for Dundee in recent seasons. Image: SNS
Last season Scottish U/21s played 3,538 minutes for Dundee while Aberdeen were next on the list with 2,290.

Bottom of the table were Celtic and Rangers with just 89 and 26 minutes respectively. The league average was 1,258.

In doing so, Tony Docherty’s side achieved an impressive top-six finish in their first season back in the top flight.

Lyall Cameron starred across the campaign and was ably assisted by the likes of Josh Mulligan, Fin Robertson, Charlie Reilly and on-loan Michael Mellon.

‘We are at the forefront’

And Docherty is pleased to see some recognition of the work going on at Dens Park to give young players an opportunity to play.

“That publication really endorses the way the club is going. We are always looking to promote young players and play them in the first team,” he said.

“It is important for Scottish football and we are at the forefront of doing that.

Josh Mulligan powers through the Inverness defence. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
“We’re over double the average of the rest of the Premiership clubs for playing U/21s.

“Last year we had 11 and eight of those were U/21 internationals. This year we started off the campaign with five U/21s starting and then Josh Mulligan came on for a sixth.

“It’s something we are really proud of at the football club.

“It is great credit to the club for having that focus. I’ve always said if they are good enough, they are old enough.

“It is good to see an independent SFA report acknowledging the good work going on at this football club.

“We have been really successful with it on the pitch and doing it with young Scottish players is good recognition.”

Sink or swim

Giving young players the opportunity to flourish has been a key part of Docherty’s approach in the past year.

He’s followed that by giving 20-year-old defender Luke Graham a Premiership debut by starting him in a Dundee derby.

Luke Graham made his Premiership debut at Tannadice last weekend. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
“I’ve been fortunate when I came in here there were really talented U/21 players here,” Docherty added.

“I enjoy working with them. But they are good enough so they go in and they play.

“If you give them that opportunity, my experience is they either sink or swim.

“These ones have certainly swam.”

Conversation