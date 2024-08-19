Dundee star insists ‘there’s more to come’ from goal-friendly Dee as he reveals hope that in-demand Luke McCowan sticks around

Dundee have made a blistering start to the season with 29 goals plundered in just seven matches.

A 6-1 thumping of Airdrieonians came on the back of a 3-1 win over Hearts and made it six wins and one draw from the start of the campaign.

The Dark Blues, though, aren’t satisfied with their performances so far. There are areas to improve on according to Lyall Cameron.

He wants more goals and assists after scoring one and laying on two against the Championship outfit.

And insists there is far more to come from this Dundee side across the board.

“We carry a real threat,” Cameron said.

“We’re a good footballing team. Games like that are good to play in.

“There’s been a few games when we have been comfortable and you can enjoy your football.

“We do feel like there’s more to come.

“More goals and assists for me on a personal point of view.

“It wasn’t a complete performance, the first 15 minutes into the second half were really poor, Airdrie were the better team and we got the third goal against the run of play.

“We need to tidy up in areas and I think we all know that, so it was good to finish comfortably.

“We’re quite a small squad, we are all on the same wavelength. We know what each other’s qualities are, we can play with that.

“It won’t be going unnoticed what we are doing, but we’ll just keep going under the radar.

“We just need to keep doing what we are doing.

“We’re not a massive club, there are bigger teams out there who think they can come and get results against us.

“We just need to give our best performance and hopefully that’s enough.”

Luke McCowan

Cameron also hopes Dundee keep hold of the team they have right now.

A big part of their impressive form has been Luke McCowan, subject of three bids from Hibs and possible interest from Celtic.

McCowan and Cameron have been almost inseparable in midfield during Tony Docherty’s tenure as manager.

And the latter hopes the former remains at Dens Park beyond the end of the transfer window.

Cameron added: “As far as I’m concerned he still plays for us, he’s still putting in good performances and trying his best for the team.

“You can’t ask for much more.

“It would be really good [to keep hold of McCowan], we’ve got a strong team and small squad so we need to hold onto him because he’s a big part of our team.”