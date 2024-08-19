Dundee star insists ‘there’s more to come’ from goal-friendly Dee as he reveals hope that in-demand Luke McCowan sticks around

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee star insists ‘there’s more to come’ from goal-friendly Dee as he reveals hope that in-demand Luke McCowan sticks around

The Dark Blues were heavy winners against Airdrieonians on Saturday to book their place in the League Cup quarter-finals.

Dundee celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal making it 6-1 against Airdrieonians. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee have made a blistering start to the season with 29 goals plundered in just seven matches.

A 6-1 thumping of Airdrieonians came on the back of a 3-1 win over Hearts and made it six wins and one draw from the start of the campaign.

The Dark Blues, though, aren’t satisfied with their performances so far. There are areas to improve on according to Lyall Cameron.

He wants more goals and assists after scoring one and laying on two against the Championship outfit.

And insists there is far more to come from this Dundee side across the board.

“We carry a real threat,” Cameron said.

Lyall Cameron takes the game to Airdrie. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
“We’re a good footballing team. Games like that are good to play in.

“There’s been a few games when we have been comfortable and you can enjoy your football.

“We do feel like there’s more to come.

“More goals and assists for me on a personal point of view.

“It wasn’t a complete performance, the first 15 minutes into the second half were really poor, Airdrie were the better team and we got the third goal against the run of play.

“We need to tidy up in areas and I think we all know that, so it was good to finish comfortably.

“We’re quite a small squad, we are all on the same wavelength. We know what each other’s qualities are, we can play with that.

Dundee stuck six goals past Airdrieonians. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
“It won’t be going unnoticed what we are doing, but we’ll just keep going under the radar.

“We just need to keep doing what we are doing.

“We’re not a massive club, there are bigger teams out there who think they can come and get results against us.

“We just need to give our best performance and hopefully that’s enough.”

Luke McCowan

Cameron also hopes Dundee keep hold of the team they have right now.

A big part of their impressive form has been Luke McCowan, subject of three bids from Hibs and possible interest from Celtic.

McCowan and Cameron have been almost inseparable in midfield during Tony Docherty’s tenure as manager.

Lyall Cameron and Luke McCowan celebrate at Dens Park - the pair had brilliant seasons for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
And the latter hopes the former remains at Dens Park beyond the end of the transfer window.

Cameron added: “As far as I’m concerned he still plays for us, he’s still putting in good performances and trying his best for the team.

“You can’t ask for much more.

“It would be really good [to keep hold of McCowan], we’ve got a strong team and small squad so we need to hold onto him because he’s a big part of our team.”

