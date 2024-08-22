Dundee brothel madam faces life sentence after being found guilty of running prostitutes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee brothel madam faces life sentence after being found guilty of running prostitutes

A jury returned its verdicts at the High Court in Dundee after hearing three days of evidence.

By Ciaran Shanks
A jury returned its verdicts at the High Court in Dundee after hearing three days of evidence.

A cruel brothel madam could be jailed for life after being found guilty of running a prostitution ring in Dundee.

Mananchaya Wanitthanawet, known as “Nuht”, trafficked two Thai women to the UK and forced them to work seven days a week as prostitutes to pay-off debts totalling £90,000.

Her partner Cameron Wilson, used his bank accounts to conceal and transfer more than £136,000 of prostitution earnings.

The women were lured to the UK on the promise of lucrative massage work but the “dream” they were sold became a nightmare.

In harrowing evidence at the High Court in Dundee, they described how they would see as many as 15 men per day from the morning until as late as midnight.

Various Airbnb properties in Dundee and other cities throughout Scotland were used as brothels, with the women ordered to sexually satisfy men, some whom were described as “sadistic and violent”.

Wanitthanawet, 40, denied any involvement in trafficking the women, controlling them and forcing them into sex work.

However, the jury unanimously found her guilty of human trafficking between 2019 and 2022 at addresses in Dundee, Aberdeen and elsewhere.

Mananchaya Wanitthanawet
Mananchaya Wanitthanawet was found guilty.

Wilson, 30, was previously cleared of trafficking but was found unanimously guilty of living on the earnings of prostitution and money laundering.

His bail order was allowed to continue to get his affairs in order ahead of sentencing next month and he sobbed as he waved goodbye to Wanitthanawet, who was locked up after no motion for bail was made on her behalf by defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin.

“You have been convicted of very serious charges,” judge Lord Scott said.

“They carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. You have no previous convictions.

“Rightly and sensibly, Mr Gilmartin does not seek bail on your behalf.

“I would not have granted you bail given the charges you were found guilty of.”

Cameron Wilson
Cameron Wilson sobbed after being found guilty.

Wanitthanawet said she came to the UK in mid-2019 illegally, performing “happy ending” massage work – masturbating men to pay off her own debts accrued in Thailand.

She met Wilson as a client in Dundee before moving in with him and using his bank accounts.

Both victims also arrived in 2019 and insisted Wanitthanawet had been the one to arrange visas and flights through a “team” she had instructed.

Almost immediately after arriving in the UK, they were told their debts had increased and they would be working as prostitutes.

They were swiftly put into properties and provided with costumes, underwear, condoms and birth control by “Nuht”, who took photographs of them and advertised them as available for sex on the Vivastreet and Adultwork websites.

The women would rake in hundreds of pounds per day with one of the victims saying for every £1,000 she earned, £500 would go to Wanitthanawet with the other half paying for her debt.

Jurors heard how days off were only approved for when they were on their period and they were only given £30 to spend on food per week.

Dundee court
The trial took place over four days at the High Court in Dundee.

Wanitthanawet insisted the women were working of their own free will and she played no part in controlling them.

However, the victims said they were intimidated by Wanitthanawet with one of them managing to escape just after the first lockdown in April 2020.

She managed to establish trust with a client and fled to Aberdeen with £300 given to her by the other victim.

Police raided Wanitthanawet and Wilson’s former home on Gardener Street in December 2020 where multiple mobile phones were found along with notebooks in Thai featuring the women’s details, references to ‘Nuht’ and more than £3,800 in cash.

The first victim’s passport details and suitcase were found in the property with one of the phones found to contain messages relating to prostitution which were sent around 30 minutes before the police search.

Wanitthanawet claimed she had no knowledge of the phone and blamed the first victim for leaving the items in her property.

The court was shown Wilson’s bank records with hefty sums transferred into his account after November 2019, when he lost his job as a delivery driver.

He received Universal Credit payments while large sums of cash were transferred into his accounts.

The charges

Wanitthanawet was found guilty of recruiting, transporting and harbouring the women, featuring them in adverts for sexual services and forcing them into prostitution across Scotland between July 1 2019 and July 4 2022 at addresses in Dundee, Aberdeen, Inverness, Edinburgh, Newcastle and elsewhere.

Wilson, now working as an analyst,  was originally tried over human trafficking but the allegations were withdrawn by prosecutors after the conclusion of the Crown case.

Wanitthanawet was convicted of exercising control over the women as well as aiding and abetting their prostitution.

Both Wilson and Wanitthanawet, of Yeovil, Somerset, were also cleared of two separate charges relating to prostitution and brothels.

Wilson was found guilty of living on the earnings of prostitution at his former home on Gardener Street on December 2 2020 as well as “transferring, concealing and converting” more than £136,000 of criminal cash into bank accounts.

Wanitthanawet also acquired and possessed £3,815 of illegal money. Wilson was cleared of this charge.

Sentence was deferred until next month at the High Court in Edinburgh for reports to be prepared.

The Crown will instigate a proceeds of crime action.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Cameron Wilson and Mananchaya Wanitthanawet stood trial at the High Court in Dundee.
Thursday court round-up — Caravan blaze and littering slap
Shaun Kirwin
Stirling thief stole charity tin and hundreds of pounds worth of luxury honey
Macdonald's on Perth's Dunkeld road
Romanian national cleared of dangerous driving at Perth McDonald's ‘had never set foot in…
Craig Hughes and Adam Shaw
Teenage car vandal left with black eyes after Forfar man dishes out summary justice
Rabbit Braes
Girls fled from 'flasher' during Fife Halloween horror, trial hears
BMW in Kirkcaldy house
Teenage driver's BMW smash into Kirkcaldy house was like 'gas explosion'
Cameron Wilson and Mananchaya Wanitthanawet
Dundee brothel accused planned 'happy endings' in UK, trial told
Ballindean Road, Douglas, Dundee.
Man freed from custody after Dundee dead dogs discovery
Cameron Wilson and Mananchaya Wanitthanawet stood trial at the High Court in Dundee.
Wednesday court round-up — Stabbing was 'overreaction' and pervert snared
Scott Street Perth police
Victim stabbed in head by dealer in Fife attack was later found in Perth