Home News Dundee

Traffic delayed southbound on Tay Road Bridge due to breakdown

Traffic is building in Dundee on the approach to the bridge.

By Lindsey Hamilton
A92 closed due to a crash

Traffic is currently being held up on the southbound lane of the Tay Bridge due to a breakdown.

According to Traffic Scotland the lane is restricted but recovery is on the way.

Traffic is building towards Dundee on the approach to the bridge.

A post on Twitter X by Traffic Scotland said: “Breakdown southbound.

“Recovery is on the way.

“Please be patient.”

 

