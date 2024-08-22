Dundee Traffic delayed southbound on Tay Road Bridge due to breakdown Traffic is building in Dundee on the approach to the bridge. By Lindsey Hamilton August 22 2024, 5:41pm August 22 2024, 5:41pm Share Traffic delayed southbound on Tay Road Bridge due to breakdown Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5065832/tay-road-bridge-delays-3/ Copy Link 0 comment Traffic is currently being held up on the southbound lane of the Tay Bridge due to a breakdown. According to Traffic Scotland the lane is restricted but recovery is on the way. Traffic is building towards Dundee on the approach to the bridge. A post on Twitter X by Traffic Scotland said: “Breakdown southbound. “Recovery is on the way. “Please be patient.”
