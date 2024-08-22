Famous Tay pearl fetches £93k at auction – but will Perth see its like again?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Famous Tay pearl fetches £93k at auction – but will Perth see its like again?

The Abernethy pearl had been expected to go for up to £60,000, however a Scottish buyer paid a record sum for it

Close up of Abernethy pearl
The Abernethy pearl made a record price at auction. Lyon & Turnbull/Stewart Attwood
By Morag Lindsay

The famous Abernethy pearl exceeded all expectations when it sold at auction.

The Scottish freshwater pearl was bought for £93,951 at the Lyon & Turnbull sale on Wednesday.

It had been expected to fetch between £40,000 and £60,000 when it went under the hammer.

The Edinburgh auctioneers said it had gone to a Scottish bidder for a world record price.

The pearl – also known as “Little Willie” – was named after its finder Bill Abernethy, who found it at a secret location on the River Tay almost 60 years ago.

Woman holding pearl in shell up to camera
The Abernethy Pearl is part of the Cairncross Collection. Image: Stewart Attwood Photography.

It was the star attraction in Lyon & Turnbull’s Cairncross Collection sale.

The auctioneers sold off 173 items from the renowned Perth jewellery business, which closed its doors in 2023.

Every single item was snapped up, in what is known as “a white glove auction”

There had been a suggestion that Culture Perth and Kinross should raise the funds to buy it and put it on display in Perth Museum.

However, there was no word from the organisation today on whether it had found the money to go ahead with a bid.

Abernethy pearl auction is latest chapter in Cairncross story

Bill Abernethy was the last pearl fisherman in Scotland before the practice was banned in 1998.

He died in 2021 aged 96.

Black and white photo of Bill Abernethy holding a mussel shell beside a river
Bill Abernethy. Image: ANL/Shutterstock

His Abernethy Pearl weighs 43.6 grains, and is said to be remarkable in both its size and quality.

In the early 1990s, it was at the centre of an ownership dispute between Bill and Cairncross, where it had been stored since the 1960s.

A court found in Bill’s favour. And the jeweller agreed to buy the pearl for an undisclosed sum.

The Cairncross business passed through several generations of the family during its 154 year history.

Alistair Cairncross and his brother Jimmy were the last generation of the family to own the shop.

Woman walking past shuttered Cairncross jewellers shop in Perth City centre
Cairncross was a Perth institution. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

It was taken over by Scottish businesswoman, Flora Rennie, in the late 1980s.

And it closed its doors for the final time in July 2023 when she was unable to find a buyer.

Cairncross presence still felt in Perth

The Alastair D Cairncross Collection of Scottish Freshwater Jewellery was donated to Culture Perth and Kinross last year.

It includes an array of jewellery, along with associated archives, design work, and personal items.

The star attraction is a pink pearl necklace comprising 87 graduated pearls, meticulously assembled by Alastair Cairncross over two decades.

It is on display in Perth Museum.

The £27 million new museum already has its own Cairncross collection.

And the ground floor includes a Cairncross gallery.

Conversation