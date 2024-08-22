Why a Chinook helicopter landed at a St Andrews primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Why a Chinook helicopter landed at a St Andrews primary school

Parents and startled locals watched in disbelief as the military aircraft landing on playing fields.

By Neil Henderson
The RAF chinook landed on Canongate primary School's playing fields in St Andrews.
The RAF Chinook landed on Canongate Primary School's playing fields in St Andrews. Image: Thomas Looseley

Pupils at a St Andrews primary were given a unique back-to-school treat on Wednesday when an RAF Chinook helicopter touched down for a visit.

Parents and startled locals watched in disbelief at around 11.40am as the military aircraft swooped over the school on Maynard Road before landing on playing fields.

Some onlookers thought it might have been a high-status royal visit or part of a military exercise.

The chinook coming in to land at Canongate Primary School in St Andrews.
The Chinook coming in to land at Canongate Primary School in St Andrews. Image: Thomas Looseley

In fact, it was a specially arranged visit to coincide with the return to school for staff and pupils after the summer holiday.

It was organised between the head teacher Patricia Shafren and a parent of a pupil with connections to the RAF.

Chinook visit a special treat for St Andrews pupils

Student, Becky Smith, who lives nearby, was left “gobsmacked” as the chinook flew just a few hundred feet overhead into the school.

She said: “I first heard the loud propeller sound as it got louder and louder.

“I looked up but at first couldn’t see anything.

“Then it just appeared right over my head no more than a couple of hundred feet high.

“I was gobsmacked.

RAF personnel stayed at the school for around 20 minutes.
RAF personnel stayed at the school for around 20 minutes.<br />Image: Thomas Looseley

“People were coming out of their houses to see what it was.

“Initially I thought it was a royal visit of some kind while a neighbour thought it may have been part of a military exercise.”

St Andrews man Thomas Looseley captured the impromptu landing with his camera.

It’s understood the RAF gave the go-ahead after school chiefs confirmed the necessary health and safety protocols were in place.

However, the visit was kept under wraps during the summer and no public announcement was made for fear of a deluge of spectators.

Some children were allowed outside the school building while others watched from classrooms.

The RAF helicopter stayed 20 minutes before flying away

The twin-rotary Chinook, used to carry troops and equipment, remained on the school grounds for around 20 minutes before flying away.

Fife Council confirmed the school and RAF had organised the unique visit.

The Courier contacted Canongate Primary School and the RAF for comment.

It comes after an RAF transport plane was spotted flying low over Fife near St Andrews on Monday.

And last month a typhoon jet was seen flying low over parts of Fife as part of a military exercise.

