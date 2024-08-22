Why a Chinook helicopter landed at a St Andrews primary school

Pupils at a St Andrews primary were given a unique back-to-school treat on Wednesday when an RAF Chinook helicopter touched down for a visit.

Parents and startled locals watched in disbelief at around 11.40am as the military aircraft swooped over the school on Maynard Road before landing on playing fields.

Some onlookers thought it might have been a high-status royal visit or part of a military exercise.

In fact, it was a specially arranged visit to coincide with the return to school for staff and pupils after the summer holiday.

It was organised between the head teacher Patricia Shafren and a parent of a pupil with connections to the RAF.

Chinook visit a special treat for St Andrews pupils

Student, Becky Smith, who lives nearby, was left “gobsmacked” as the chinook flew just a few hundred feet overhead into the school.

She said: “I first heard the loud propeller sound as it got louder and louder.

“I looked up but at first couldn’t see anything.

“Then it just appeared right over my head no more than a couple of hundred feet high.

“I was gobsmacked.

“People were coming out of their houses to see what it was.

“Initially I thought it was a royal visit of some kind while a neighbour thought it may have been part of a military exercise.”

St Andrews man Thomas Looseley captured the impromptu landing with his camera.

It’s understood the RAF gave the go-ahead after school chiefs confirmed the necessary health and safety protocols were in place.

However, the visit was kept under wraps during the summer and no public announcement was made for fear of a deluge of spectators.

Some children were allowed outside the school building while others watched from classrooms.

The RAF helicopter stayed 20 minutes before flying away

The twin-rotary Chinook, used to carry troops and equipment, remained on the school grounds for around 20 minutes before flying away.

Fife Council confirmed the school and RAF had organised the unique visit.

The Courier contacted Canongate Primary School and the RAF for comment.

It comes after an RAF transport plane was spotted flying low over Fife near St Andrews on Monday.

And last month a typhoon jet was seen flying low over parts of Fife as part of a military exercise.