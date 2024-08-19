Route revealed of RAF transporter jet spotted flying low over Tayside and Fife

An RAF transporter jet was spotted flying low across Tayside and Fife on Monday afternoon.

RAF Atlas – used to transport aircraft – was only 500ft above the ground when it was seen at around 4pm.

Data from flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed it taking a unique flight path over St Andrews, the Angus Coast, Coupar Angus, Pitlochry, and Scone.

The plane took off from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire at 12.30pm and headed north to Scotland.

After looping around St Andrews the jet headed to Arbroath where it circled the Angus coast before flying over Pitlochry.

It then headed back towards the coast and performed a U-turn around Scone in Perthshire.

The transporter jet then performed one more loop back towards Dundee before heading back south.

Local residents were surprised by the altitude of the flight.

One person posted on a Coupar Angus Facebook page: “Was low, seen the pilot!”

Another wrote: “Was at 875ft when I spotted it outside Forfar.”

A user added: “Was pretty amazing to see so close.”

It comes as residents across Tayside were woken up by low-flying helicopters in June.

The Ministry of Defense has been approached for comment.