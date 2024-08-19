Route revealed of RAF transporter jet spotted flying low over Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Route revealed of RAF transporter jet spotted flying low over Tayside and Fife

The plane was only 500ft above the ground as it took a unique flight path on Monday afternoon.

By Andrew Robson
A Royal Air Force A400M Atlas aircraft, flying out of RAF Brize Norton on Saturday May 6, 2023.
An RAF Atlas, pictured here in May 2023, was spotted flying low over Tayside and Fife. Image: PA

An RAF transporter jet was spotted flying low across Tayside and Fife on Monday afternoon.

RAF Atlas – used to transport aircraft – was only 500ft above the ground when it was seen at around 4pm.

Data from flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed it taking a unique flight path over St Andrews, the Angus Coast, Coupar Angus, Pitlochry, and Scone.

The plane took off from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire at 12.30pm and headed north to Scotland.

RAF Atlas flightpath over Tayside.
The flightpath over Tayside. Image: Flightradar24

After looping around St Andrews the jet headed to Arbroath where it circled the Angus coast before flying over Pitlochry.

It then headed back towards the coast and performed a U-turn around Scone in Perthshire.

The transporter jet then performed one more loop back towards Dundee before heading back south.

Local residents were surprised by the altitude of the flight.

One person posted on a Coupar Angus Facebook page: “Was low, seen the pilot!”

Another wrote: “Was at 875ft when I spotted it outside Forfar.”

A user added: “Was pretty amazing to see so close.”

It comes as residents across Tayside were woken up by low-flying helicopters in June.

The Ministry of Defense has been approached for comment.

