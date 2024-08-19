Popular Perth restaurant Bothy Bar closes after 17 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular Perth restaurant Bothy Bar closes after 17 years

"We were honoured to host so many of you."

By Lindsey Hamilton
Bothy Bar to close
The Bothy Bar in Perth. Image: Christie and Co

Popular Perth restaurant The Bothy Bar has closed for good after serving the people of the Fair City for 17 years.

The owners offered the restaurant – on the corner of Kinnoull Street and Mill Street – for rent or sale last month.

But have they now decided to close their doors completely.

Announcing the closure on social media they have said they will honour all gift cards until November 1 at a separate venue.

Time for a new chapter

They said: “After 17 years of serving the people of Perth, the time has come to say goodbye to the Bothy and to make way for a new chapter.

“This spot on the corner of Kinnoull Street has been home for a long time, but we feel the time is right to take a step back with a view to bringing something new and fresh into this space in the future.

“Should you have any Bothy gift cards, we will be happy to accept these in Perth Playhouse provided they are redeemed before November 1st.”

BOTHY Bar Perth closed
The Bothy Bar on Kinnoull Street has closed. Image: Christie and Co

The post adds: “We want to say a huge thank you for the support over the years, we were honoured to host so many of you for dinners, drinks, and special celebrations.

“We are now closed.”

Last month the venue, which is one of the Scotsman group’s venues, became available to rent for £60,000.

The leasehold was on the market for £100,000, with the owners at the time saying they would be “open to considering a freehold sale by way of negotiation” which could include the neighbouring property.

The Scotsman Group, who were formally G1, were criticised during the Covid pandemic for shutting down without notice.

G1 closed the restaurant in June 2021, which left around 24 members of staff without jobs or furlough.

Local councillors criticised the hospitality employer for the handling of the closure, as the news was first announced on social media by a local traders’ group.

It reopened in the summer of 2022.

The hospitality company operates more than 50 venues in cities across Scotland.

Conversation