Popular Perth restaurant Bothy Bar closes after 17 years

Popular Perth restaurant The Bothy Bar has closed for good after serving the people of the Fair City for 17 years.

The owners offered the restaurant – on the corner of Kinnoull Street and Mill Street – for rent or sale last month.

But have they now decided to close their doors completely.

Announcing the closure on social media they have said they will honour all gift cards until November 1 at a separate venue.

Time for a new chapter

They said: “After 17 years of serving the people of Perth, the time has come to say goodbye to the Bothy and to make way for a new chapter.

“This spot on the corner of Kinnoull Street has been home for a long time, but we feel the time is right to take a step back with a view to bringing something new and fresh into this space in the future.

“Should you have any Bothy gift cards, we will be happy to accept these in Perth Playhouse provided they are redeemed before November 1st.”

The post adds: “We want to say a huge thank you for the support over the years, we were honoured to host so many of you for dinners, drinks, and special celebrations.

“We are now closed.”

Last month the venue, which is one of the Scotsman group’s venues, became available to rent for £60,000.

The leasehold was on the market for £100,000, with the owners at the time saying they would be “open to considering a freehold sale by way of negotiation” which could include the neighbouring property.

The Scotsman Group, who were formally G1, were criticised during the Covid pandemic for shutting down without notice.

G1 closed the restaurant in June 2021, which left around 24 members of staff without jobs or furlough.

Local councillors criticised the hospitality employer for the handling of the closure, as the news was first announced on social media by a local traders’ group.

It reopened in the summer of 2022.

The hospitality company operates more than 50 venues in cities across Scotland.