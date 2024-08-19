Woman, 18, charged after allegedly assaulting police officer in Perth

A woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a police officer in Perth.

The alleged incident happened in the Fair City’s South Street on Sunday.

A report is to be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with assaulting a police officer following a disturbance on South Street, Perth, on Sunday.

“She is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

One eye-witness described seeing around 10 police officers at the scene.