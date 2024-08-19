Woman, 18, charged after allegedly assaulting police officer in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Woman, 18, charged after allegedly assaulting police officer in Perth

The incident happened in South Street on Sunday

By Lindsey Hamilton
woman arrested after assaulting police officer in Perth
The scene of the incident. Image; Supplied

A woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a police officer in Perth.

The alleged incident happened in the Fair City’s South Street on Sunday.

A report is to be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with assaulting a police officer following a disturbance on South Street, Perth, on Sunday.

“She is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

One eye-witness described seeing around 10 police officers at the scene.

More from Perth & Kinross

Post Thumbnail
One vehicle crash closes A822 at its junction with the A823 at Muthill
Bothy Bar to close
Popular Perth restaurant Bothy Bar closes after 17 years
A Royal Air Force A400M Atlas aircraft, flying out of RAF Brize Norton on Saturday May 6, 2023.
Route revealed of RAF transporter jet spotted flying low over Tayside and Fife
Crowds outside Hampden before Rangers vs St Johnstone premier Sports cup tie
Rangers fan in court after St Johnstone drum incident at Hampden
Police at Hampden
St Johnstone SLO 'humbled' by support after 'attack' before Rangers game
John Main pled guilty to assault when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
First date attacker ordered to compensate Perthshire victim
Mark Hunter has been recognised as a litter hero in Crieff. He is posing with bag and litter picker in the town.
Perthshire litter hero Mark helps keep Crieff's streets tidy - and his demons at…
Iain Moody
Perthshire creep ordered 'schoolgirl' to strip in 'truly appalling' online chat
Comrie Pipe Band. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Crieff Highland Gathering draws crowds to Perthshire town
Ewan McGregor alongside his brother Colin at Crieff Highland Gathering.
Ewan McGregor makes star appearance at Crieff Highland Gathering

Conversation