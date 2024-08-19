One vehicle crash closes A822 at its junction with the A823 at Muthill

The A822 is currently closed at the junction with the A823 at Muthill between Crieff and Braco due to a single vehicle crash.

The incident was reported just after 6.05pm.

Police Scotland is asking motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call to attend the crash at 6.05pm.

They said:”We sent two appliances from Auchterarder to the scene.

“Crews remain there and are using hydraulic rescue equipment.”

