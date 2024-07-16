The Bothy Bar in Perth goes on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Bothy Bar in Perth goes on the market

The owners of Perth's Kinnoull Street bar are offering the leasehold, but could be persuaded to sell.

By Paul Malik
The Bothy Bar Perth Image: Christie and Co
The Bothy Bar Perth Image: Christie and Co

Popular Perth pub and restaurant The Bothy Bar has gone on the market.

Available to rent for £60,000, the bar is currently one of the Scotsman group’s venues.

The leasehold is on the market for £100,000, but the current owners would be “open to considering a freehold sale by way of negotiation” which could include the neighbouring property.

It boasts a licensed restaurant and bar on the Fair City’s Kinnoull Street, as well as outdoor seating.

The Bothy can accommodate up to 80 covers of an evening and around 30 in its public bar.

There is also a private bar area suitable for 60 guests, which can be hired for functions, property agents Christie and Co said.

Bothy Bar Perth a ‘great opportunity’

Simon Watson, hospitality business agent for Christie and Co, said: “The Bothy Bar is a great opportunity to acquire a licensed restaurant and bar situated in the busy town centre of Perth.

“Our clients are looking to secure a new tenant with experience to continue the all ready established trade.

“The property is currently a managed operation, and is now available on a leasehold basis.

“The Bothy Bar is home to private event space which hosts up to around 60 guests with rustic décor and perfect for meetings, celebrations and intimate weddings.

Inside the Bothy Bar, Perth. Image: Christie and Co.

“The room comes complete with its own bar, AV equipment and is located below the main restaurant.

The Bothy Bar, with it’s own separate entrance, is also accessible internally and is a well decorated modern bar completed with beer taps and a gantry offering wines and spirits.

“It can comfortably seat around 30 people with its fixed seating and mixture of loose tables and chairs.”

Previous closures

Current owners the Scotsman Group, who were formally G1, came under heavy criticism during the pandemic after shutting down without notice.

G1 closed the restaurant in June 2021, which left around 24 members of staff without jobs or furlough.

Local councillors criticised the hospitality employer for the handling of the closure, as the news was first announced on social media by a local traders’ group.

As a result of the closure Perth & Kinross Council offered help to former employees at the restaurant, including mental health support.

It reopened in the summer of 2022.

The hospitality company operates more than 50 venues in cities across Scotland.

Conversation