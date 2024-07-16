The Bothy Bar in Perth goes on the market

Popular Perth pub and restaurant The Bothy Bar has gone on the market.

Available to rent for £60,000, the bar is currently one of the Scotsman group’s venues.

The leasehold is on the market for £100,000, but the current owners would be “open to considering a freehold sale by way of negotiation” which could include the neighbouring property.

It boasts a licensed restaurant and bar on the Fair City’s Kinnoull Street, as well as outdoor seating.

The Bothy can accommodate up to 80 covers of an evening and around 30 in its public bar.

There is also a private bar area suitable for 60 guests, which can be hired for functions, property agents Christie and Co said.

Bothy Bar Perth a ‘great opportunity’

Simon Watson, hospitality business agent for Christie and Co, said: “The Bothy Bar is a great opportunity to acquire a licensed restaurant and bar situated in the busy town centre of Perth.

“Our clients are looking to secure a new tenant with experience to continue the all ready established trade.

“The property is currently a managed operation, and is now available on a leasehold basis.

“The Bothy Bar is home to private event space which hosts up to around 60 guests with rustic décor and perfect for meetings, celebrations and intimate weddings.

“The room comes complete with its own bar, AV equipment and is located below the main restaurant.

“The Bothy Bar, with it’s own separate entrance, is also accessible internally and is a well decorated modern bar completed with beer taps and a gantry offering wines and spirits.

“It can comfortably seat around 30 people with its fixed seating and mixture of loose tables and chairs.”

Previous closures

Current owners the Scotsman Group, who were formally G1, came under heavy criticism during the pandemic after shutting down without notice.

G1 closed the restaurant in June 2021, which left around 24 members of staff without jobs or furlough.

Local councillors criticised the hospitality employer for the handling of the closure, as the news was first announced on social media by a local traders’ group.

As a result of the closure Perth & Kinross Council offered help to former employees at the restaurant, including mental health support.

It reopened in the summer of 2022.

The hospitality company operates more than 50 venues in cities across Scotland.