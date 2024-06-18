Why Tayside residents were woken by low-flying helicopters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Why Tayside residents were woken by low-flying helicopters

The RAF confirmed Chinook helicopters were undertaking training exercises on Monday night.

By Andrew Robson
A Chinook helicopter
A Chinook helicopter. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson

Residents across Tayside were woken up by low-flying helicopters on Monday night.

Residents in Dundee, Inchture, Milnathort and Arbroath all reported hearing helicopters shortly after midnight.

One man, who lives in the north of Dundee said: “I woke up around 12.15am after hearing what I thought was a low-flying helicopter above the house.

Chinook helicopters flying low over Tayside

“I thought it might be a police or coastguard helicopter but I looked online and couldn’t see anything on Flightradar.

“I had a fan on in my room so I thought, for a moment, that must have accounted for the noise but it definitely sounded like a helicopter.

“It was really noisy – it must have been going pretty low and fast.”

Chinook helicopter Tayside
The helicopters are undertaking training exercises from RAF Lossiemouth. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson

The Royal Air Force (RAF) has confirmed the noise was created by Chinook helicopters on a training mission.

It comes as Chinooks from RAF Odiham operate from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray for a fortnight.

An RAF Spokesperson said: “Chinook aircraft from 27Sqn at RAF Odiham are deployed on exercise based out of RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland.

“During the exercise crews are training with various military units around the east and west coast of Scotland.

“The Chinook aircrew must maintain their proficiency to low-fly in night tactical formation, using night vision devices.

“These low-flying skills are essential to practise before they are used in an operational environment.

“The crews take every precaution to avoid causing a nuisance to local residents, particularly those not used to routine Chinook helicopter operations.”

It comes weeks after an RAF aircraft was spotted flying low above parts of Dundee as part of a training flight.

Conversation