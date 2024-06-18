JIM SPENCE: Brian Cox’s old Dundee school taught pupils to recognise type of chancers now dominating SNP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Brian Cox’s old Dundee school taught pupils to recognise type of chancers now dominating SNP

It looks like TV star has reached same conclusion I arrived at long ago regarding SNP and independence.

Succession star Brian Cox.
By Jim Spence

Brian Cox was a much more famous Dundee University rector than I ever was.

But it looks like he’s reached the same conclusion I arrived at long ago regarding the SNP and independence.

I suspect, like me, he’s reached the view some form of increased devolution shy of leaving the UK is the solution for Scotland.

He didn’t need the brain power of an academic intellectual to realise the party, which will launch its election manifesto this week, has failed its finals and has no chance of a successful re-sit.

‘Indy is busted flush’

John Swinney’s leadership has come far too late to rescue the SNP from electoral oblivion in July and the fatal blow to independence which that will deliver.

Regular readers of this column will know I’ve long thought the SNP’s aims of independence were a busted flush.

Now one of Dundee’s most famous sons and a major star of Hollywood is on the same page.

Cox, like my brother and sisters, attended St Michael’s School in Dundee, a secondary also famous for producing another legendary Dundonian, the late great singer Billy Mackenzie.

The ‘Mikeys’ wasn’t the sort of school which turned out pupils who didn’t know how the world turned.

St Michael’s School, Dundee, pictured in July 1980.
Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Brian Cox pictured in 2022. Image: Brian_D_Anderson/Shutterstock

It may not have been a factory like Eton, churning out ham and egg second-rate politicians who reached dizzy heights through their family contacts and not their abilities, but it did produce the sort of folk who understood that hard graft and common sense were vital to prosper in their working lives.

And, crucially, it was the sort of educational establishment which bestowed the ability to recognise life’s chancers and wide boys and girls, which now and for some time has marked out many of those in the SNP.

Cox is now showing that old traditional working class common sense in jalousing that the only party capable of achieving independence has given up the ghost.

‘Scunnered’

On the BBC at the weekend, speaking about the SNP, he told Laura Kuenssberg: “I’m not quite sure what’s going to happen. It could be backing away from the notion of independence.”

He added: “They have backed off.”

Cox doesn’t need his actors’ union equity card to know when folk are putting on a show – and that’s exactly what the SNP have been doing for a long time.

Performances full of empty bluster and bombast instead of solid plans and pathways have become their stock in trade.

SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn and First Minister John Swinney in Munich. Image: PA.

They’ve become one dimensional characters like those thespians who’ve played the same part for so long in TV soaps they couldn’t play another role.

I too once favoured independence but the poverty of thought and petty mindedness of much of the SNP has scunnered me.

The constant blaming of every single problem in Scotland on Westminster has marked out a party incapable of accepting its own shortcomings and unable to formulate a practical way forward, which could persuade a majority of Scots that their futures would be in safe hands.

‘Risks on empty promises’

I realised a while back I wasn’t prepared to risk what I’ve grafted for on an empty promise that things would simply be better for me and for future generations, simply on the say so of folk, some of whom appear to be economically illiterate.

Brian Cox says he still believes in independence but still sees value in working with the rest of the UK.

“I don’t believe we shouldn’t be part of these islands,” he said.

That sounds to me that he’s in favour of more devolution without throwing the water out of the UK bath.

