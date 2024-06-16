Dundee actor Brian Cox believes SNP has ‘backed off’ from independence

Dundee-born actor Brian Cox says he is worried because he believes the SNP has “backed off” from pursuing independence.

The Succession star, a huge independence supporter, fears John Swinney’s election manifesto will do little to speed up an exit from the union.

The SNP has said independence will “sit on page one, line one” when its manifesto is unveiled.

But speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Cox said: “I’m not quite sure what’s going to happen.

“It could be backing away from the notion of independence.”

He added: “They have backed off.

“I don’t know if Scotland’s backed off, but I think it’s something that worries me, because I still believe in independence.”

Mr Swinney will launch the SNP’s election manifesto in this upcoming week.

Even though he wants to see an end to the union, Mr Cox would still like Scotland to work closely with the rest of the UK.

He said: “I do believe in independence, but I don’t believe we shouldn’t be part of these islands.

“I do believe we need a new kind of system. I don’t believe in a United Kingdom.”

Brexit warning

The Hollywood film star also railed against Brexit, insisting Scotland had “no voice” since the majority of the country voted to remain in the EU.

He added: “It seems to me that we are still suffering from that, and we’ve not done anything about it.

“So when we talk about other things, we can’t really talk in terms of where we are because we are suffering from Brexit.”

Last year Mr Cox said he wanted Scots to “speed up” the push for independence before he joined former First Minister Humza Yousaf at a major rally.

The top actor has regularly been a vocal critic of the Tories.

We reported how he criticised the government’s “awful” Rwanda relocation scheme for migrants as he joined a new refugee campaign.

In 2022, he launched a tirade against former Prime Minister Liz Truss during an appearance on Question Time, saying: “I ain’t a fan.”