Dundee actor Brian Cox believes SNP has ‘backed off’ from independence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Dundee actor Brian Cox believes SNP has ‘backed off’ from independence

The pro-independence Succession star says the lack of progress on a plan to exit the union ‘worries’ him.

By Justin Bowie
Brian Cox
Dundee-born actor Brian Cox. Image: PA.

Dundee-born actor Brian Cox says he is worried because he believes the SNP has “backed off” from pursuing independence.

The Succession star, a huge independence supporter, fears John Swinney’s election manifesto will do little to speed up an exit from the union.

The SNP has said independence will “sit on page one, line one” when its manifesto is unveiled.

But speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Cox said: “I’m not quite sure what’s going to happen.

“It could be backing away from the notion of independence.”

He added: “They have backed off.

“I don’t know if Scotland’s backed off, but I think it’s something that worries me, because I still believe in independence.”

SNP Leader John Swinney
John Swinney will launch the SNP’s election manifesto this week. Image: PA.

Mr Swinney will launch the SNP’s election manifesto in this upcoming week.

Even though he wants to see an end to the union, Mr Cox would still like Scotland to work closely with the rest of the UK.

He said: “I do believe in independence, but I don’t believe we shouldn’t be part of these islands.

“I do believe we need a new kind of system. I don’t believe in a United Kingdom.”

Brexit warning

The Hollywood film star also railed against Brexit, insisting Scotland had “no voice” since the majority of the country voted to remain in the EU.

He added: “It seems to me that we are still suffering from that, and we’ve not done anything about it.

“So when we talk about other things, we can’t really talk in terms of where we are because we are suffering from Brexit.”

Last year Mr Cox said he wanted Scots to “speed up” the push for independence before he joined former First Minister Humza Yousaf at a major rally.

The top actor has regularly been a vocal critic of the Tories.

We reported how he criticised the government’s “awful” Rwanda relocation scheme for migrants as he joined a new refugee campaign.

In 2022, he launched a tirade against former Prime Minister Liz Truss during an appearance on Question Time, saying: “I ain’t a fan.”

More from Politics

The shadow chancellor will highlight the party’s job-creation proposals (Lucy North/PA)
Reeves to tout Labour wealth fund plan at start of economy-focused campaign week
The Lib Dem leader attempted a floating assault course during a visit to Warwickshire last week (Jacob King/PA)
Former subpostmaster criticises ‘buffoonery’ of Sir Ed Davey campaign
Police appealed for information (Jane Barlow/PA)
Motorcyclist, 56, dies following crash in East Ayrshire
The former Colonel of the Royal Irish Regiment, Tim Collins is running as a candidate for the Ulster Unionist Party in North Down (Andrew Parsons/PA)
Tim Collins to meet with Troubles victims’ group over legacy remarks
Doug Beattie, leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
UUP leader says no Westminster seats will be a failure but vows not to…
Claire Hanna (right), SDLP Westminster candidate for the constituency of South Belfast and Mid Down in Northern Ireland, speaking with Jimmy Wilkinson and his father Ian, while canvassing in Carryduff (Liam McBurney/PA)
SDLP MP hoping for repeat of tactical voting in newly enlarged constituency
Junior doctors on the picket line outside St Thomas’ Hospital in central London in February (Aaron Chown/PA)
Wes Streeting urges junior doctors to cancel strikes and promises ‘day one’ call
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has warned against complacency over polls predicting a Labour victory (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Streeting warns against complacency and giving ‘matches back to the arsonist’
Mr Farage will lead Reform UK into the 2024 general election. (James Manning/PA)
Profile: Who is Nigel Farage
Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth was scathing about the Labour manifesto (Ben Birchall/PA)
Plaid’s Rhun ap Iorwerth attacks Labour over manifesto ‘disregard’ for Wales

Conversation