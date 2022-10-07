Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss

By Justin Bowie
October 7 2022, 12.26pm Updated: October 7 2022, 5.05pm
Brian Cox fumed at Liz Truss's record.
Brian Cox fumed at Liz Truss's record.

Dundee actor Brian Cox claimed Liz Truss is not trustworthy or fit to be prime minister as he raged against the prime minister’s short record in office.

On the BBC’s Question Time programme, the Succession star said the new Tory leader is the “wrong person” for the top job as he tore into Conservative party.

Mr Cox, who is a longtime independence supporter, summed up his feelings for the prime minister with an understated comment: “I ain’t a fan.”

But he was far more critical as he found himself on the same side of the argument as fellow panellist Piers Morgan.

Mr Cox said: “I agree with Piers. I think it’s dreadful, I cannot see how she can lead the country, and I don’t think she can lead the country because I don’t think people trust her.

“And if you don’t have trust, you don’t have anything.

“She’s the wrong person for the job. There’s something about her that I simply do not trust.”

Liz Truss has had a tough start to her term.

There was widespread anger when Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced sweeping tax cuts for the richest in his mini-budget last month.

The Tories were forced into a humiliating U-turn over plans to abolish the 45p tax rate as they slumped to more than 30 points behind Labour in a YouGov poll.

The prime minister has even faced some calls to quit despite only being one month into the job.

Actor Mr Cox dismissed arguments the Tory chief needed more time to prove herself in the post.

‘No vision’

He said: “We’re not at a time when we can afford these mistakes.

“They’re being made time and time and time again. It’s got to stop. This party has absolutely no vision.”

Dundee-born Mr Cox was previously a Labour supporter before defecting to the SNP due to his support for independence.

In August he said Scotland was “ripe” for another referendum, but claimed the country needed “more confidence”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Politics

Chris Heaton-Harris and Simon Coveney (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Politicians ‘may need to surprise people’ to resolve row over NI Protocol
Prime Minister Liz Truss (PA)
Truss makes case for increasing energy production amid criticism of winter plans
A woman showing signs of depression. (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Women ‘more anxious about bills and depressed about cost of living’
The cost of energy has soared over the last year (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)
Insolvencies rise as companies worry about energy bills
Sir David Amess MP was killed while meeting constituents (Chris McAndrew/PA)
MSPs to be offered protection from online abuse
Average fixed mortgage rates are continuing to climb, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk, pushing up costs for borrowers (David Cheskin/PA)
Fixed mortgage rates continue to climb above 6% as choice of products improves
Simon Coveney said the protocol was working despite not being fully implemented (Brian Lawless/PA)
Coveney: Varadkar was ‘stating a fact’ that NI Protocol is a little too strict
HMS Prince Of Wales (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales suffers new technical problem
Justice and Veterans Secretary Keith Brown said the fund will focus on the cost-of-living crisis this year. (Lesley Martin/PA)
Veterans’ fund opens to prioritise cost-of-living support for ex-military
The vessels are due to arrive in 2023 and early 2024 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Auditor General ponders new ferry inquiry after revelations

Most Read

1
Brian Cox fumed at Liz Truss's record.
Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
2
Brian Cox fumed at Liz Truss's record.
Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld
3
Brian Cox fumed at Liz Truss's record.
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
4
Brian Cox fumed at Liz Truss's record.
Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife
5
Brian Cox fumed at Liz Truss's record.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
6
Brian Cox fumed at Liz Truss's record.
Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
6
7
Brian Cox fumed at Liz Truss's record.
Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes
8
Brian Cox fumed at Liz Truss's record.
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4
9
Brian Cox fumed at Liz Truss's record.
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson is looking for a better defensive display from his side following the defeat to Kilmarnock.
St Johnstone urged to 'ask questions' of Celtic as Callum Davidson looks to freshen…
Brian Cox fumed at Liz Truss's record.
BBC searching Tayside and Fife for Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year
Dundee airport.
'Catastrophic' consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
Brian Cox fumed at Liz Truss's record.
Comrie workers forced to live in caravans due to lack of affordable housing
Brian Cox fumed at Liz Truss's record.
17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction
Brian Cox fumed at Liz Truss's record.
Joe Chalmers 'enjoying' his football at Dunfermline as he details change to role in…
Brian Cox fumed at Liz Truss's record.
Friday court round-up — Angus biter and iPad anger
Brian Cox fumed at Liz Truss's record.
REBECCA BAIRD: Culross should follow Croatia's lead and turn Outlander frenzy into a Game…
Brian Cox fumed at Liz Truss's record.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United fans are being seriously short-changed
Brian Cox fumed at Liz Truss's record.
GIG GUIDE: It's getting cooler, but the music is still hot

Editor's Picks