Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss

Dundee actor Brian Cox claimed Liz Truss is not trustworthy or fit to be prime minister as he raged against the prime minister’s short record in office.

On the BBC’s Question Time programme, the Succession star said the new Tory leader is the “wrong person” for the top job as he tore into Conservative party.

Mr Cox, who is a longtime independence supporter, summed up his feelings for the prime minister with an understated comment: “I ain’t a fan.”

“I just do not think she is the right person for the job. And I also don’t trust her… so, I ain’t a fan” Actor Brian Cox gives his verdict on Liz Truss’ premiership to date #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/oH44iP9kQh — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) October 6, 2022

But he was far more critical as he found himself on the same side of the argument as fellow panellist Piers Morgan.

Mr Cox said: “I agree with Piers. I think it’s dreadful, I cannot see how she can lead the country, and I don’t think she can lead the country because I don’t think people trust her.

“And if you don’t have trust, you don’t have anything.

“She’s the wrong person for the job. There’s something about her that I simply do not trust.”

There was widespread anger when Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced sweeping tax cuts for the richest in his mini-budget last month.

The Tories were forced into a humiliating U-turn over plans to abolish the 45p tax rate as they slumped to more than 30 points behind Labour in a YouGov poll.

The prime minister has even faced some calls to quit despite only being one month into the job.

Actor Mr Cox dismissed arguments the Tory chief needed more time to prove herself in the post.

‘No vision’

He said: “We’re not at a time when we can afford these mistakes.

“They’re being made time and time and time again. It’s got to stop. This party has absolutely no vision.”

Dundee-born Mr Cox was previously a Labour supporter before defecting to the SNP due to his support for independence.

In August he said Scotland was “ripe” for another referendum, but claimed the country needed “more confidence”.