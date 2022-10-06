Fury as loopholes deny Fife families cost-of-living support cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Fury as loopholes deny Fife families cost-of-living support cash

Up to 1,000 workers in Fife missed out on a vital cost-of-living support payment from the Tories due to major loopholes in the benefits system.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
October 6 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 6 2022, 1.57pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Douglas Chapman said it was 'appalling' Fife locals had missed out on cost-of-living support.

Up to 1,000 workers in Fife missed out on a vital cost-of-living support payment from the Tories due to major loopholes in the benefits system.

Hundreds of Dunfermline families in need were denied a £326 cash grant in July by the UK Government even though they expected to be eligible.

SNP MP Douglas Chapman claimed workers were being “punished for working more” as some people were snubbed for doing too much overtime.

Other households may have lost out on the cash support because of how their wages are paid or because they received bonuses from their employers.

How does the support scheme work?

The cost-of-living scheme was announced by the Tories in May and aimed to help those facing escalating energy costs with two one-off payments totalling £650.

The cash is targeted at those on benefits such as Universal Credit, but under current rules, welfare payments are reduced if people earn more than expected.

Workers who do more overtime beyond their standard hours than normal can eventually see their Universal Credit payment fall to zero.

Fife locals face soaring energy costs.

The same can also happen to employees who are paid every four weeks if they end up receiving two paycheques in the same month, making it look like their earnings are higher than usual.

When a universal credit recipient misses out on their regular payment, this is known as a “nil award”.

Dunfermline and West Fife MP Mr Chapman said he was shocked to find out constituents in this position were denied cost-of-living cash.

‘Stunned’

The SNP politician said it was “frankly appalling” hundreds of households had been penalised for working more often.

He said: “The cost-of-living payment was introduced to help people with sky-high bills, who are struggling to keep their head above water.

“Denying it to a thousand people in West Fife because they may have worked a bit of overtime or got paid every four weeks instead of every month is frankly appalling.

“I’m stunned to learn how many of my constituents have been affected by this.”

Conservative minister Victoria Prentis, who runs the department for work and pensions, confirmed to Mr Chapman up to 1,000 residents from 800 homes in his constituency had missed out.

‘Flawed policy’

Mr Chapman said: “I’ve raised this issue with the minister for welfare delivery, but trying to have a proper discussion about this flawed policy is like trying to get blood from a stone.

“Ministers are simply uninterested in hearing about the problems, and a thousand people in West Fife have been left worse off as a result.”

Tory benefits row

Mr Chapman’s anger over the cost-of-living loopholes came as splits emerged within the Conservatives over potential cuts to benefits.

It’s feared handouts to poorer households could be slashed if the Tories embark on another wave of austerity.

Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt broke ranks and said she believes benefits should rise at the current rate of inflation, a policy which has not been announced by the government.

Families in Fife have already been hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis as the country braces for a tough winter.

Gordon Brown warned poverty in Fife is soaring.

In August, former prime minister Gordon Brown said poverty was “soaring” in the region and charities were “dreading” the coming months.

The ex-Labour leader claimed vulnerable pensioners may resort to sleeping on church floors to stay warm while avoiding higher bills.

Buildings across Fife could be used as “warm banks” during winter to help those worried about their energy costs.

In September a new cost-of-living support scheme was unveiled by the council.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

Douglas Chapman said it was 'appalling' Fife locals had missed out on cost-of-living support.
SNP under pressure to speed up 'vital' A9 dualling after more road deaths
Douglas Chapman said it was 'appalling' Fife locals had missed out on cost-of-living support.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – John Swinney on SNP conference, A9 improvements and Tory woes
A third of businesses in Scotland expect the four-day week to become a reality in the next ten years, new research shows (Joe Giddens/PA)
Four-day week on the horizon, a third of Scottish businesses claim
Douglas Chapman said it was 'appalling' Fife locals had missed out on cost-of-living support.
Fife greyhound racing track should be shut down 'immediately', says MSP
Douglas Chapman said it was 'appalling' Fife locals had missed out on cost-of-living support.
Bereaved Angus man launches stinging attack on judge whose resignation leaves Covid inquiry in…
Douglas Chapman said it was 'appalling' Fife locals had missed out on cost-of-living support.
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
MSPs have urged the Scottish Government to take more action to meet the growing demand for allotments in Scotland (Ben Birchall/PA)
Ministers must respond to growing demand for allotments, MSPs say
Douglas Chapman said it was 'appalling' Fife locals had missed out on cost-of-living support.
Dundee SNP activists push for radical land ownership cap
Douglas Chapman said it was 'appalling' Fife locals had missed out on cost-of-living support.
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Douglas Chapman said it was 'appalling' Fife locals had missed out on cost-of-living support.
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics

Most Read

1
Douglas Chapman said it was 'appalling' Fife locals had missed out on cost-of-living support.
Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
2
Douglas Chapman said it was 'appalling' Fife locals had missed out on cost-of-living support.
Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld
3
Douglas Chapman said it was 'appalling' Fife locals had missed out on cost-of-living support.
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
4
Douglas Chapman said it was 'appalling' Fife locals had missed out on cost-of-living support.
Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife
5
Douglas Chapman said it was 'appalling' Fife locals had missed out on cost-of-living support.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
6
Douglas Chapman said it was 'appalling' Fife locals had missed out on cost-of-living support.
Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
6
7
Douglas Chapman said it was 'appalling' Fife locals had missed out on cost-of-living support.
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
Douglas Chapman said it was 'appalling' Fife locals had missed out on cost-of-living support.
Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes
9
Douglas Chapman said it was 'appalling' Fife locals had missed out on cost-of-living support.
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4
10
Douglas Chapman said it was 'appalling' Fife locals had missed out on cost-of-living support.
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys

More from The Courier

Douglas Chapman said it was 'appalling' Fife locals had missed out on cost-of-living support.
Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par…
Douglas Chapman said it was 'appalling' Fife locals had missed out on cost-of-living support.
Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused 'death and lifelong misery' to others
Douglas Chapman said it was 'appalling' Fife locals had missed out on cost-of-living support.
Gary Bowyer expects Dundee reaction at Arbroath as he discusses potential changes
Douglas Chapman said it was 'appalling' Fife locals had missed out on cost-of-living support.
TELLYBOX: High drama from the high seas, and from The Walk-In
Douglas Chapman said it was 'appalling' Fife locals had missed out on cost-of-living support.
Wonderful converted stable in rural Angus has clocktower and beautiful courtyard
Douglas Chapman said it was 'appalling' Fife locals had missed out on cost-of-living support.
The Edinburgh Fringe, it's an old, ever-new story
Theo Bair has 'bags of potential' says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson insists 'there's more to come' from Theo Bair and reveals St Johnstone…
Douglas Chapman said it was 'appalling' Fife locals had missed out on cost-of-living support.
Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski cites Scottish-Polish influences as first solo exhibition launches
Douglas Chapman said it was 'appalling' Fife locals had missed out on cost-of-living support.
Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties…
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach

Editor's Picks