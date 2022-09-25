New cost of living support schemes launched in Fife – here’s how you can benefit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fifer residents impacted by the cost of living crisis are being urged not to miss out on extra support this winter.

Fife Council leaders have pledged a further £2.1 million, to boost the £5.6m previously committed, to help people cope with the massive rise in household bills.

An improved package has been put in place to support people facing poverty through the cost of living crisis and lasting impact of Covid-19.

Fife Council’s Leader David Ross, has urged those facing hardship not to suffer in silence.

He said: “Whether it’s making sure you’re getting any discounts you qualify for or making sure you’re receiving all the benefits you should, or pointing you in the direction of other organisations and groups who can provide support, we can help.

“The council can’t solve the cost of living crisis but we are determined to help people as much as we can.”

Here are some of the ways you can benefit:

Crisis and community care grants:

£863,000 to broaden the range of support provided through the Scottish Welfare Fund’s community care grant scheme to make homes more energy efficient.

This will also support the Cottage Centre’s ‘Big Hoose’ initiative of the distribution of household goods.

Find out if you are eligible here.

Warm coat supplement:

An increase to the school clothing grant by £50 per pupil.

This is on top of the £120 per primary school child and £150 per high school child already available for low income families.

Apply here.

Community support helpline:

£100,000 to increase contact centre staffing to improve the benefit check process and to support those with referrals for food and fuel support.

Help can be found here.

Community recovery fund:

£10m distributed between all seven of council area committee’s – Dunfermline, Cowdenbeath, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Levenmouth, North East Fife, South and West Fife.

Community warm spaces:

Winter funding for community organisations, churches and groups to provide warm and welcoming places to meet.

Additional budget provision of £150,000 for council venues to offer food.

Pension Relief:

£100,000 for a new appointment service to check their benefits and entitlement and make new applications.

Find out if you qualify here.

Additional areas of support for cost of living in Fife

Hardship Fund: £240,000 bringing the total budget to £720,000

Foodbanks: £180,000 to support foodbanks in Fife.

Rate Relief Fund: £200,000 until the end of the financial year.

Sports and Leisure Trust: £200,000 to increase activities at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust facilities

Winter warmer packs: £30,000 to supply 1,000 packs including warm clothing and insulated drinks containers