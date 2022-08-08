Gordon Brown warns poverty in Fife soaring and charities ‘dreading’ winter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gordon Brown warns poverty in Fife soaring and charities ‘dreading’ winter

Fife charities are stocking up on sleeping bags while vulnerable pensioners may sleep in churches to avoid paying high energy bills, Gordon Brown has warned.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
August 8 2022, 4.54pm Updated: August 8 2022, 5.31pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Former PM Gordon Brown.

The former prime minister warned poverty in his hometown of Kirkcaldy and across the region is reaching levels he never expected to see again due to the cost of living crisis.

Mr Brown said the government must act now to help struggling families before energy bills rise again in October.

The ex-Labour leader told Sky News local charities and community groups are “dreading” the winter and said the Tories should consider capping bills.

‘People are going to go hungry’

He said: “There’s no doubt that people are going to go without food and they’re going to go hungry and cold in October if we don’t take action now.

“I talk to charities in my own area here in Scotland a lot. They are dreading October.

“They are stocking up on duvets and sleeping bags and hot water bottles and sheets and pillows and blankets because they know that people can’t afford to heat their homes anymore.

“I talk to churches and faith groups, and to their great credit, they’re thinking of opening their church halls as heating hubs, so that pensioners instead of freezing at home can have a warm place to go to.

“If charities and organisations in the community are taking urgent action to do something, I think it’s about time the government responded.

“The vacuum at the centre of government has got to end.”

Energy bills are set to rise again later this year.

The cost of living crisis has already been biting for families and businesses in Fife.

In June the boss of a local heating company warned this winter will be “one of the toughest in living memory”.

In May Fife Masterchef winner Jamie Scott revealed his energy bills had shot up by £73,000.

Nicola Sturgeon has written to Boris Johnson to demand an emergency meeting as the crisis escalates.

Nicola Sturgeon.

She said: “The cost of living crisis is worsening by the day. Food, energy & housing costs are soaring & destitution is a stark prospect for many.”

Her party’s Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, wants the departing Tory chief to recall parliament.

Mr Brown believes the prime minister should meet with Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to agree on a new package offering more support to struggling families.

He said: “I am seeing poverty that I did not expect to see ever again in my lifetime.

“I grew up in a mining and textiles town which went through a long period of unemployment and now unfortunately we’re back to some of the conditions we saw then.

“Foodbanks need more help, but they cannot do it on their own. Charities cannot solve this problem on their own, no matter how well-meaning they are.”

