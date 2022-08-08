Ian Blackford demands parliament recalled over cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Blackford demands parliament recalled over cost of living crisis

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford wants parliament to be recalled due to the cost of living emergency as he claimed Boris Johnson is “missing in action”.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
August 8 2022, 11.39am Updated: August 8 2022, 1.42pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Ian Blackford.
SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford wants parliament to be recalled due to the cost of living emergency as he claimed Boris Johnson is “missing in action”.

The senior nationalist MP warned struggling families and businesses “cannot wait” for extra support to pay their bills while the Tory leadership race rages on.

Last week the Bank of England warned Britain could be headed for a recession.

Locals in Tayside and Fife have been feeling the crunch and energy bills are set to continue rising later in the year.

On Sunday a local business in Dundee warned they will have to “weather the storm” to survive the cost of living crisis.

Boris Johnson.
Boris Johnson.

Convenience stores across Fife have been selling bread and milk for just 1p to ensure struggling customers don’t go hungry.

Meanwhile, households in Tayside have been overcharged for electricity for years due to a flaw in a UK Government subsidy scheme.

Tory leadership hopefuls Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have been pressured over how they will help families cope as the crisis continues.

‘Come out of hiding’

Mr Blackford said: “The UK Prime Minister is missing in action.

“Boris Johnson might be on his way out – and rightly so – but for now he is still the prime minister, with duties to protect the people who live here.

“He must come out of hiding and recall Parliament immediately.

“People cannot wait another several weeks for the next Prime Minister to be installed for financial support.”

Gordon Brown new campaign
Former PM Gordon Brown.

Ex-Labour prime minister Gordon Brown insisted there is a “vacuum” at the heart of government which has led to the emergency being ignored.

He said: “There’s got to be someone in charge. And it’s not just that they’re asleep at the wheel – there’s nobody at the wheel at the moment.”

