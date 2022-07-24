Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to face off in Perth hustings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to face off in Perth hustings

By Rachel Amery
July 24 2022, 2.10pm Updated: July 24 2022, 2.11pm
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are expected to come to Perth in August
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are expected to come to Perth in August

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are set to come to Perth in a bid to win over Conservative voters next month.

The final two candidates in the race to be prime minister are expected to take part in a hustings event in the city on Tuesday 16 August.

Last week Conservative MPs voted for the former chancellor and the foreign secretary to be the final two in the party leadership election.

Despite Mr Sunak winning more votes from his fellow MPs in this vote, Ms Truss is now the bookies’ favourite to become the next prime minister.

As Westminster signs off for the summer recess the pair will now spend the next few weeks campaigning to gain support from within their own party and taking part in a number of hustings across the UK.

‘Whoever wins, we lose’

However when Mr Sunak and Ms Truss come to Perth they will be faced with a protest “against the cost of the union”.

Pro-independence campaign group All Under One Banner say they are planning to hold a demonstration outside the event in August.

A similar protest was held outside Perth Concert Hall when Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt took part in a leadership hustings in 2019.

Protest outside Conservative Party leadership hustings in Perth in 2019

Post on social media, All Under One Banner called for “maximum attendance” at the event.

They said: “Whoever wins, we lose.

“Independence is our right to decide.

“Now is the time to exercise self-determination.

“The Tories have no mandate to rule in Scotland.”

‘Worst kind of blinkered nationalist hatred’

The call to gather outside the Perth hustings has been criticised by the Scottish Conservatives who have branded the group “clowns” filled with “nationalist hatred”.

Craig Hoy, the party’s chairman, said: “No one objects to legitimate protest, but such indiscriminate pile-ons are typical of the worst kind of blinkered nationalist hatred.

“A large proportion of Scottish voters back the Conservatives as the only effective opposition to this kind of bigoted refusal to debate.

Craig Hoy MSP, chairman of the Scottish Conservatives

“And sensible people of all political views think stunts like these actually undermine the divisive cause these clowns claim to be advancing.”

This comes as SNP MP Pete Wishart calls for pro-independence supporters to show “respect” to unionists while out campaigning ahead of the proposed 2023 referendum.

The Perth and North Perthshire MP last week also offered up his services as a peacemaker between Mr Sunak and Ms Truss when they come to Scotland.

Rishi Sunak v Liz Truss: Every time leadership hopefuls took aim at their own government

