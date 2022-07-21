SNP MP Pete Wishart bids to referee debate as Tory leadership race comes to Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pete Wishart has offered up his services as a “peacemaker” as the Conservative leadership race arrives in Perth.

The contest to crown the next prime minister has seen the candidates whittled down to just two – former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Perth and North Perthshire MP Pete Wishart told the House of Commons he wants to referee the debates between the two, saying he would bring some much-needed “harmony”.

It is understood Perth will play host to a leadership hustings over the summer and Mr Wishart said he is putting the city on an amber warning for “flying debris”.

‘This is ferocious, unrestrained stuff’

At business questions on Thursday, Mr Wishart likened the “poisoned” debate between the leadership candidates to “rats in the sack”.

He said: “There is confrontation going on that would make these much maligned rodents seem like sedated gerbils on tranquilisers.

“This is ferocious, unrestrained stuff, showing no mercy and going in for the kill.

“There are accusations, poisoned barbs and simmering resentments – and that is just what they are saying about each other in their own camps.”

Mr Wishart told MPs he wants to put himself forward as a peacemaker in these debates.

He added: “I think I can bring some calm to the proceedings.

“Where there is discord, may we bring harmony.

“Where there are Tories kicking seven shades out of each other, let us bring offers of tax cuts.”

Vote is ‘democratic absurdity’

Perth Concert Hall hosted a leadership hustings between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt in 2019.

A group of protesters gathered outside to heckle party members in attendance.

The Scottish Conservatives did not respond to a request for further information about this year’s reported debate.

Mr Wishart said the idea of having the next prime minister decided by a small group of people is “democratic absurdity”.

He said: “For the third time in as many years the prime minister is going to be chosen from a small group of right-wing Conservative Party members, a tiny constituency which is almost the exact opposite of the mainstream values of my nation.

“Where democracy will count for this demographic, the democracy of my nation is to be denied.

“Scotland will have another prime minister we didn’t vote for and a referendum we clearly voted for is to be rejected.

“This is not missed on the people of Scotland.”