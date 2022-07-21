SNP MP Pete Wishart bids to referee debate as Tory leadership race comes to Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SNP MP Pete Wishart bids to referee debate as Tory leadership race comes to Perth

By Rachel Amery
July 21 2022, 3.11pm Updated: July 21 2022, 8.46pm
Pete Wishart wants to be the man in the middle for the Tory leadership debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.
Pete Wishart has offered up his services as a “peacemaker” as the Conservative leadership race arrives in Perth.

The contest to crown the next prime minister has seen the candidates whittled down to just two – former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Perth and North Perthshire MP Pete Wishart told the House of Commons he wants to referee the debates between the two, saying he would bring some much-needed “harmony”.

It is understood Perth will play host to a leadership hustings over the summer and Mr Wishart said he is putting the city on an amber warning for “flying debris”.

‘This is ferocious, unrestrained stuff’

At business questions on Thursday, Mr Wishart likened the “poisoned” debate between the leadership candidates to “rats in the sack”.

He said: “There is confrontation going on that would make these much maligned rodents seem like sedated gerbils on tranquilisers.

“This is ferocious, unrestrained stuff, showing no mercy and going in for the kill.

“There are accusations, poisoned barbs and simmering resentments – and that is just what they are saying about each other in their own camps.”

Mr Wishart told MPs he wants to put himself forward as a peacemaker in these debates.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

He added: “I think I can bring some calm to the proceedings.

“Where there is discord, may we bring harmony.

“Where there are Tories kicking seven shades out of each other, let us bring offers of tax cuts.”

Vote is ‘democratic absurdity’

Perth Concert Hall hosted a leadership hustings between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt in 2019.

A group of protesters gathered outside to heckle party members in attendance.

The Scottish Conservatives did not respond to a request for further information about this year’s reported debate.

Rishi Sunak.

Mr Wishart said the idea of having the next prime minister decided by a small group of people is “democratic absurdity”.

He said: “For the third time in as many years the prime minister is going to be chosen from a small group of right-wing Conservative Party members, a tiny constituency which is almost the exact opposite of the mainstream values of my nation.

“Where democracy will count for this demographic, the democracy of my nation is to be denied.

“Scotland will have another prime minister we didn’t vote for and a referendum we clearly voted for is to be rejected.

“This is not missed on the people of Scotland.”

Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss: How will the Tories select a winner?

