Fife shops to sell bread and milk for 1p to help cost of living crisis

Convenience stores across Fife are selling bread and milk for just 1p to help people cope amid the cost of living crisis.

Almost 20 shops in the region are taking part in the promotion in conjunction with Dundee-based delivery app Snappy Shopper.

People can add the items to their baskets on the app for just a penny.

Snappy Shopper is then reimbursing the full price to retailers in a move that could cost the company in excess of £5,000.

Scott Campbell, co-founder of Snappy Shopper, said: “We are aware of how tough it is for many of people due to rising inflation and a cost of living crisis.

“We have decided to partner with our retailers to provide a loaf of bread and two-litre carton of milk to every household in Fife which has a Snappy Shopper retailer that can deliver to them.

“We hope that as many Fifers as possible take us up on this offer.”

People can add a maximum of one loaf and one milk to their orders.

Minimum spend and delivery charges also apply at varying rates, depending on the retailers.

The transactions must go through the Snappy Shopper app.

Fife shops back 1p bread and milk promotion

The Fife retailers are anticipating high demand on Thursday and have stocked up on the essentials.

Fahim Ashiq, store owner at Premier Cupar, is taking part in the promotion.

He said: “We’re delighted to be able to support our community during this cost of living crisis with milk and bread for only a penny.

“Our partnership with Snappy Shopper means we can reach the most vulnerable people and deliver essential items straight to their homes within an hour.

“We care about our customers and want to help them through this crisis.”

Snappy Shopper has been valued at more than £65 million and has plans to create hundreds of jobs.

Participating retailers

Premier One Stop Shop (Methil)

Premier Cupar

Southparks Local Premier (Glenrothes)

Day Today Wilson Avenue (Kirkcaldy)

Day Today Buckhaven

Glenwood Premier (Glenrothes)

Spar Halbeath

Day-Today Meldrum Road (Kirkcaldy)

Spar Glamis Centre (Glenrothes)

Premier Tayport

Scotmid Inverkeithing

Usave Kirkcaldy

Keystore More Kinross

Nisa Local Oakley (Dunfermline)

Best One Kelty

Spar Kincardine

Premier Shop N Save (Kirkcaldy)

Usave Cowdenbeath