Fife shops to sell bread and milk for 1p to help cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife shops to sell bread and milk for 1p to help cost of living crisis

By Rob McLaren
August 3 2022, 1.48pm Updated: August 3 2022, 4.34pm
Snappy Shopper co-founder Scott Campbell with Fahim Ashiq, store owner of Premier Cupar.
Snappy Shopper co-founder Scott Campbell with Fahim Ashiq, store owner of Premier Cupar.

Convenience stores across Fife are selling bread and milk for just 1p to help people cope amid the cost of living crisis.

Almost 20 shops in the region are taking part in the promotion in conjunction with Dundee-based delivery app Snappy Shopper.

People can add the items to their baskets on the app for just a penny.

Snappy Shopper is then reimbursing the full price to retailers in a move that could cost the company in excess of £5,000.

Scott Campbell, co-founder of Snappy Shopper, said: “We are aware of how tough it is for many of people due to rising inflation and a cost of living crisis.

“We have decided to partner with our retailers to provide a loaf of bread and two-litre carton of milk to every household in Fife which has a Snappy Shopper retailer that can deliver to them.

“We hope that as many Fifers as possible take us up on this offer.”

People can add a maximum of one loaf and one milk to their orders.

Minimum spend and delivery charges also apply at varying rates, depending on the retailers.

The transactions must go through the Snappy Shopper app.

Fife shops back 1p bread and milk promotion

The Fife retailers are anticipating high demand on Thursday and have stocked up on the essentials.

Fahim Ashiq, store owner at Premier Cupar, is taking part in the promotion.

He said: “We’re delighted to be able to support our community during this cost of living crisis with milk and bread for only a penny.

A Snappy Shopper van.
A Snappy Shopper van.

“Our partnership with Snappy Shopper means we can reach the most vulnerable people and deliver essential items straight to their homes within an hour.

“We care about our customers and want to help them through this crisis.”

Snappy Shopper has been valued at more than £65 million and has plans to create hundreds of jobs.

Participating retailers

  • Premier One Stop Shop (Methil)
  • Premier Cupar
  • Southparks Local Premier (Glenrothes)
  • Day Today Wilson Avenue (Kirkcaldy)
  • Day Today Buckhaven
  • Glenwood Premier (Glenrothes)
  • Spar Halbeath
  • Day-Today Meldrum Road (Kirkcaldy)
  • Spar Glamis Centre (Glenrothes)
  • Premier Tayport
  • Scotmid Inverkeithing
  • Usave Kirkcaldy
  • Keystore More Kinross
  • Nisa Local Oakley (Dunfermline)
  • Best One Kelty
  • Spar Kincardine
  • Premier Shop N Save (Kirkcaldy)
  • Usave Cowdenbeath
More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]