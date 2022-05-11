Anger as electricity bill at Fife restaurant could rise from £17,000 to £90,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anger as electricity bill at Fife restaurant could rise from £17,000 to £90,000

By Gavin Harper
May 11 2022, 3.20pm Updated: May 11 2022, 3.29pm
Scottish Masterchef the professionals winner Jamie Scott outside his restaurant in Newport on Tay.

Award-winning Fife chef Jamie Scott has branded a £73,000 hike in his electricity bill “a farce”.

Jamie, who won MasterChef: The Professionals in 2014, owns The Newport Restaurant in Newport-on-Tay.

In Dundee he also operates Wrecking Ball Doughnuts and Hard Grind Coffee, which also has an Arbroath cafe.

He revealed on Wednesday he is facing a £90,000 annual bill for electricity at The Newport, up from £17,000.

“I feel like we’re quite an energy-efficient company and we try to be as sustainable as possible.

“We used to make stocks overnight, but now we do things differently. We are very careful as to what’s left on overnight – all we leave on are the fridges and freezers.”

Electricity bill up more than £70,000

He said the news, delivered over the phone on Tuesday afternoon, was a shock to the system.

The former MasterChef: The Professionals winner said he had prepared for his electricity bills to double, but was astonished to be told they would increase by more than £70,000.

“We were prepared for it to go up by double. The standing charge has gone up from 22p to £4.47 and that’s the thing that kills us.

“It did feel like a bit of a kick. It’s just been allowed to happen.

“If you came to my restaurant, people know it’s £70 for 10 courses – we don’t then present a bill for £500.”

Jamie Scott has blasted the hike in his electricity bill at The Newport Restaurant.

He said the lack of a cap for businesses would be an issue going forward for firms.

He is working out ways of recouping energy costs and said the £90,000 he was quoted is just an estimate.

“We feel we’ve been fair with our prices,” he said.

“We’ve not gone up too much. We’re also paying the team the national living wage, but these things all come at a cost.

“Obviously we put some increases in for the utilities, but it’s a tricky one.

“It was the shock of it more than anything.”

Jamie is now looking at an electricity bill across all his businesses running into hundreds of thousands of pounds.

‘Terrifying’ price rise for The Newport boss

He said it had come as a huge shock.

“It’s terrifying. My wife keeps saying if Covid didn’t kill the business, the energy crisis will.

“We felt like we thrived through Covid and learned to grow. The community gave us their support, but now we feel we’ve nobody to turn to.

“It does feel like we’re getting kicked.

Owner Jamie Scott, with a baked selection from The Newport Bakery.

“We already know people aren’t able to eat out as often.

“We know they might not be able to come to the restaurant six times a year and might only come three times.

“There’s already that pressure, and now this.”

Jamie is also looking at investing in solar panels at The Newport.

“We were looking at solar panels before Covid, but we were just getting back on our feet.

“I’ve been sent some contacts so we’re liaising with them at the moment to see if they can help.”

