Dundee bar manager sacked for being ‘too young’ awarded £18k

A Dundee bar manager has been awarded more than £18,000 after she was told she is “too young” for the job and sacked in front of customers.

Christi Hurrell, 22, was employed as the general manager at Sportsterz on South Ward Road when the pub’s owner, Scott Townshend, dismissed her in August last year, after a week-long holiday.

Ms Hurrell, who had worked at the pub for around a year and a half, said it came out of the blue and there had been no prior warning or concerns raised about her performance.

Manager in ‘fit of tears’ after sacking

She describes the incident as “extremely embarrassing” and says she could not face telling friends and family what had happened.

“He discriminated against my age by saying ‘maybe you’re too young for this’ and in front of people in the bar too,” she said.

It was hard to get the words out, I was so distraught, taken aback and shocked. Bar manager Christi Hurrell

“It was just such a knock to my confidence. It took me quite a lot of time to build up the courage to tell friends and family.

“They were all so proud of the position I was holding and how well I was doing.

“I felt dreadful and I phoned my mum in a fit of tears. She knew straight away something was wrong and I told her I had been dismissed.

“It was hard to get the words out, I was so distraught, taken aback and shocked.

“I was a completely different person when I started in my new job and it has taken me time to build myself back up.”

Injuries to feelings and loss of earnings

After suing the company, an Employment Tribunal judge ruled the Lochee resident was discriminated against on the basis of age and awarded her £18,583.

This amount is made up of both injuries to feelings and lost earnings.

Ms Hurrell, who was represented by Dundee solicitors Muir, Myles Laverty (MML), said the incident occurred when she was working in the city centre bar after coming back from a week off.

“It all just came out of nowhere,” she said.

“He told me that if he was a bar manager on £500 a week he wouldn’t be going on a week’s holiday.

“I took that as a suggestion I wasn’t permitted to take paid leave, even though it was all approved by him.

“I had quite a good, friendly relationship with him before this so it was a real shock.

“I hope that other people who feel they have been treated unfairly see this and consider taking action as well.”

Ms Hurrell now works as a general manager at Perth Road bar Hunter S Thompson.

Scott Townsend, who is the director of owners Townshend Bars Limited, could not be reached for comment despite numerous attempts.

He did not attend the tribunal hearing and Ms Hurrell has yet to receive payment.

‘Avoiding liability’

Ryan Russell, MML’s head of employment and a partner, said: “We are absolutely delighted for our client the tribunal has awarded her substantial compensation.

“The priority now is pursuing the company and their directors personally who deliberately ignored the case and are trying to avoid liability for the claims.”