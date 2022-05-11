Dundee bar manager sacked for being ‘too young’ awarded £18k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee bar manager sacked for being ‘too young’ awarded £18k

By Jake Keith
May 11 2022, 4.09pm Updated: May 11 2022, 4.10pm
Christi Hurrell.
Christi Hurrell.

A Dundee bar manager has been awarded more than £18,000 after she was told she is “too young” for the job and sacked in front of customers.

Christi Hurrell, 22, was employed as the general manager at Sportsterz on South Ward Road when the pub’s owner, Scott Townshend, dismissed her in August last year, after a week-long holiday.

Ms Hurrell, who had worked at the pub for around a year and a half, said it came out of the blue and there had been no prior warning or concerns raised about her performance.

Manager in ‘fit of tears’ after sacking

She describes the incident as “extremely embarrassing” and says she could not face telling friends and family what had happened.

“He discriminated against my age by saying ‘maybe you’re too young for this’ and in front of people in the bar too,” she said.

It was hard to get the words out, I was so distraught, taken aback and shocked.

Bar manager Christi Hurrell

“It was just such a knock to my confidence. It took me quite a lot of time to build up the courage to tell friends and family.

“They were all so proud of the position I was holding and how well I was doing.

“I felt dreadful and I phoned my mum in a fit of tears. She knew straight away something was wrong and I told her I had been dismissed.

Sportsterz opened in 2019.

“It was hard to get the words out, I was so distraught, taken aback and shocked.

“I was a completely different person when I started in my new job and it has taken me time to build myself back up.”

Injuries to feelings and loss of earnings

After suing the company, an Employment Tribunal judge ruled the Lochee resident was discriminated against on the basis of age and awarded her £18,583.

This amount is made up of both injuries to feelings and lost earnings.

Ms Hurrell, who was represented by Dundee solicitors Muir, Myles Laverty (MML), said the incident occurred when she was working in the city centre bar after coming back from a week off.

Sportsterz on South Ward Road.

“It all just came out of nowhere,” she said.

“He told me that if he was a bar manager on £500 a week he wouldn’t be going on a week’s holiday.

“I took that as a suggestion I wasn’t permitted to take paid leave, even though it was all approved by him.

“I had quite a good, friendly relationship with him before this so it was a real shock.

“I hope that other people who feel they have been treated unfairly see this and consider taking action as well.”

Christi said she was too embarrassed to tell her family.

Ms Hurrell now works as a general manager at Perth Road bar Hunter S Thompson.

Scott Townsend, who is the director of owners Townshend Bars Limited, could not be reached for comment despite numerous attempts.

He did not attend the tribunal hearing and Ms Hurrell has yet to receive payment.

‘Avoiding liability’

Ryan Russell, MML’s head of employment and a partner, said: “We are absolutely delighted for our client the tribunal has awarded her substantial compensation.

“The priority now is pursuing the company and their directors personally who deliberately ignored the case and are trying to avoid liability for the claims.”

Dundee secondary school teachers vote to strike with date agreed for next month

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]