Fife ‘abattoir farm’ goes on the market for £3.9m

The couple who established a successful on-farm micro-abattoir in Fife have put their farm on the market as they can no longer cope with the demand for slaughtering from across Scotland.

Bob and Jane Prentice opened a specialised deer abattoir at Downfield Farm near Cupar in 2015, initially to process their own and other farmed deer.

They expanded to processing sheep and goats the following year, and now butcher cattle and pigs as well.

A lack of local abattoirs elsewhere in Scotland means the operation, which was originally designed to operate on only two days a week, is now working at full capacity with a staff of 10, with livestock coming from as far afield as Huntly, Mull and Dumfriesshire.

Jane Prentice said: “We are working seven days a week and there’s no break.

“We had enquiries before Covid about extending the abattoir to slaughter cattle and pigs, and since then those enquiries have come back from people who want to export meat, but we’re just tired as it is non-stop.

“However, we don’t want to stay here and watch someone else operating the abattoir, so we’re putting the farm on the market.”

Downfield itself, which extends to 405 acres and includes the abattoir and butchery, is for sale for offers over £3.9 million, and the abattoir and meat processing business as well as three residential properties are available to purchase by separate negotiation.

The grade 3(1) and 3(2) land is farmed organically and grows a range of arable crops including barley and wheat as well as turnips, carrots and potatoes.

Duncan Barrie, a partner with selling agents, Galbraith, said: “The sale of Downfield farm presents a rare opportunity to acquire a productive and commercial landholding offering significant potential to continue with the existing livestock and arable farming enterprise alongside the successful abattoir and custom butchery business.

“The land at Downfield is in good heart and the well-positioned modern farmhouse benefits from spectacular views over the surrounding countryside and hills beyond. The property was built in 2012 and offers spacious and very well-presented family accommodation set over two floors and there are an excellent range of modern farm buildings, and productive and versatile areas of farmland which will be a significant asset to the purchaser.

“We expect a great deal of interest from a number of different types of buyers.”

For more information visit galbraithgroup.com.