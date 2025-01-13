Fife company founded by friends acquired in £18 million deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Fife company founded by friends acquired in £18 million deal

In two decades the company has grown to more than 150 employees and annual sales of £25m.

By Rob McLaren
Gordon Delaney and Joe Diamond, founders of Pitreavie Packaging.
Gordon Delaney and Joe Diamond, founders of Pitreavie Packaging.

A packaging firm founded in Fife has been acquired in an £18 million deal.

Pitreavie was set up by friends Joe Diamond and Gordon Delaney in 2005, when it was registered in Dunfermline.

It operates one of its main factories in Glenrothes and also has two sites in Cumbernauld and Aberdeen.

The business has been acquired by Glasgow-based Macfarlane Group, one of the UK’s largest packaging firms.

The acquisition is Macfarlane’s largest in the past two decades. The £18m deal includes an earn-out of up to £4m based on agreed profit growth targets over two years.

Pitreavie investments and growth in Fife

Pitreavie has undergone significant growth and investment in the past decade, including multi-million-pound investments in Glenrothes.

In 2019 it acquired Leipers Associated Packaging of Aberdeen.

The following year it announced a £3.8m investment in a new Cumbernauld factory which has the capacity to produce more than 30 million boxes a year.

After this investment, the company moved its headquarters to Glasgow.

Pitreavie is a significant employer in Glenrothes, Fife.

In 2024, Pitreavie had sales of £24.8m and pre-tax profits of £1.3m. It has 159 employees across its four sites.

In an announcement to the stock market, Macfarlane said: “Pitreavie has an excellent senior management team, that has been instrumental in driving the growth of the business in recent years.

“They will remain with the business post-completion to support the continued growth of both Macfarlane and Pitreavie.

“There are significant opportunities for the growth of both Pitreavie and Macfarlane.”

Founders on selling

The acquisition will be funded from Macfarlane’s existing bank facility. The group continues to operate well within its recently-improved banking facility of £40m.

Mr Diamond said: “We are immensely proud of all we have achieved under the Pitreavie banner. We knew that the sale of the company had to be to a business with the same expertise, ambition and deep respect for the industry.”

Gordon Delaney and Joe Diamond of Pitreavie Packaging in Fife.

Mr Delaney added: “Macfarlane Group is a perfect fit with obvious synergies and we are excited that our employees and customers will have access to such a broad range of packaging solutions going forward.

“We especially want to thank managing director Stephen Heslop and all of our valued employees, across our four sites, for their work in helping drive the growth story under our ownership. We wish the new venture every success for the future.”

Advisers were EY and Burness Paull on the Pitreavie side and Wright Johnston & Mackenzie on the buyer side.

