Perth gym shows off futuristic new look after £45k revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth gym shows off futuristic new look after £45k revamp

It has re-opened after a heavy duty makeover.

By Lucy Scarlett
Mike Lindsay and his team at Club 300 in Perth.
Mike Lindsay (front) with Club 300 coaching staff (left to right) Macaulay Harley, Lucy Shaw, Ben Leitch, Karleen Lindsay and Aleks Cyzman. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perth gym’s £45,000 revamp has been hailed a success after its relaunch event.

Club 300 on Jeanfield Road re-opened on Saturday after a three-day revamp.

The gym announced in November it would close in the new year for a £45,000 refurbishment.

Around 100 members attended the launch from 1pm and 2.30pm to view the futuristic-looking new space.

The Courier was also invited to get a first look.

‘Really good response’ to open day says Perth gym owner

Gym owner Mike Lindsay said the members were excited about all the changes at the relaunch.

“It was really just for members to see the new space, talk about how the layout looks, and how the small training sessions are going to run,” he said.

The gym floor.
Club 300 has undergone a major makeover. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Members attended the reopening.
Members flocked to the gym to get a first look. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Mike Lindsay talking to the crowd.
Mike introduced the new gym on Saturday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“They could familiarise themselves with a small glass of prosecco and a pre-workout.

“The response was really good; everyone couldn’t believe how much more space we had created, even though we have extra kit.

“We’ve got new LED lights and they went down a real treat.”

Graham Smart has been a dedicated member at the gym since it opened 10 years ago.

He said the latest refurbishment has been a great success.

“It enhances the already established and highly effective club ethos of mindset, movement and macros,” he added.

“The renovations and upgraded gym equipment, combined with first-class coaching in a vibrant and inclusive environment, ensures members can improve their fitness and wellbeing, whilst having fun at the same time.”

Limited spaces at Club 300

Changes at the gym include new equipment, fresh paint, a Club 300 app and LED lighting.

New small group training sessions will be held for gym-goers “looking for something a bit different.”

The makeover was prompted by the gym celebrating 10 years in the Fair City.

A lease has been signed for a further decade at the same site.

The gym floor.
Limited spaces are available at the exclusive gym. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Outside of the gym.
The gym is based on Jeanfield Road. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Gym-goers at the event.
Gym-goers gathered on Saturday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The gym – as the name suggests – only accepts 300 members.

Mike said due to this cap, they only have about 20 spots available to the public left.

He added that Club 300 are always looking for personal trainers to become a franchisee and open their own gym.

It comes as Mike shared his top seven gyms to visit in Perth with The Courier last month.

 

More from Perth & Kinross

Woman with pushchair walking past row of cars parked on pavement
81 pavement parking fines in week one of Perth and Kinross ban
Snow is expected to thaw and rain has been forecast throughout the region. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth and Kinross flood alert issued as snow thaws and rain falls
Alison Williams, former director of economy, place and learning. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: £4.5k relocation fee paid to Perth and Kinross Council director for six-month role
7
Helen Brunt
Compensation considered over fatal Perthshire dog attack
21 George Street, Perth
New Perth wine bar plans set to take a step closer
The Courier has rounded up the latest reports published by the Care Inspectorate in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.
Care round-up: New demands for Fife school after restraint controversy and Cowdenbeath residents were…
Cara Place, Perth - stock image
Perth dog attack: Two people reported after five taken to hospital
Inside Perth Leisure Pool.
Perth Leisure Pool: Closure continues as building 'increasingly prone' to problems
2
Cara Place, Perth - stock image
Victim of Perth dog attack says police were warned about dangerous animal last year
Andrew Miller
Thief stole motorbikes, cars and possessions worth thousands in Perthshire raids

Conversation