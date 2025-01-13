Perth gym shows off futuristic new look after £45k revamp

A Perth gym’s £45,000 revamp has been hailed a success after its relaunch event.

Club 300 on Jeanfield Road re-opened on Saturday after a three-day revamp.

The gym announced in November it would close in the new year for a £45,000 refurbishment.

Around 100 members attended the launch from 1pm and 2.30pm to view the futuristic-looking new space.

The Courier was also invited to get a first look.

‘Really good response’ to open day says Perth gym owner

Gym owner Mike Lindsay said the members were excited about all the changes at the relaunch.

“It was really just for members to see the new space, talk about how the layout looks, and how the small training sessions are going to run,” he said.

“They could familiarise themselves with a small glass of prosecco and a pre-workout.

“The response was really good; everyone couldn’t believe how much more space we had created, even though we have extra kit.

“We’ve got new LED lights and they went down a real treat.”

Graham Smart has been a dedicated member at the gym since it opened 10 years ago.

He said the latest refurbishment has been a great success.

“It enhances the already established and highly effective club ethos of mindset, movement and macros,” he added.

“The renovations and upgraded gym equipment, combined with first-class coaching in a vibrant and inclusive environment, ensures members can improve their fitness and wellbeing, whilst having fun at the same time.”

Limited spaces at Club 300

Changes at the gym include new equipment, fresh paint, a Club 300 app and LED lighting.

New small group training sessions will be held for gym-goers “looking for something a bit different.”

The makeover was prompted by the gym celebrating 10 years in the Fair City.

A lease has been signed for a further decade at the same site.

The gym – as the name suggests – only accepts 300 members.

Mike said due to this cap, they only have about 20 spots available to the public left.

He added that Club 300 are always looking for personal trainers to become a franchisee and open their own gym.

It comes as Mike shared his top seven gyms to visit in Perth with The Courier last month.